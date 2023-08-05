On the Internet

Dad's Reason for Refusing To Walk Daughter Down the Aisle Praised

A man has been praised after he refused to walk his daughter down the aisle unless she invited her siblings to the wedding.

Weddings are meant to be a time when a family can come together and share in a couple's special moment, but this particular case proves it can be more complicated than that.

In a viral Reddit post shared in the Am I The ******* user Mammoth_Inside_2431 explained his daughter Casey, 26, was getting married to her 27-year-old fiancé.

The 56-year-old man added that he was surprised to learn that his other children Alex, who identifies as nonbinary, and Tom, who is married to a man, had not received their wedding invitations.

stock image of a father and bride
A stock image of a father and bride. The bride explained she did not want people who were not in traditional relationships at her wedding. Getty

He added: "I have called Casey and demanded an explanation. My daughter said that Max and his family don't feel comfortable with couples that are not traditional and it goes against their culture and that she hopes for my understanding.

"I have told her if that's the case I will not be walking her down the aisle and pull out from paying for her wedding, as she can not exclude her family like this when they did nothing wrong, and if her future in-laws' opinion is so important to her, they can pay for the wedding."

As a result, Casey called him an ******* and hung up crying although the other children were on his side.

According to the Pew Research Center, in 2022 about 1.6 percent of U.S. adults define themselves as transgender or nonbinary.

The 2021 census found that the number of same-sex couple households across the country had exceeded 1 million.

Wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk Zoe Burke told Newsweek: "Weddings are a celebration of love, so to exclude anyone based on who they love feels wrong.

"Weddings can cause a lot of people to come forward with their opinions, and not all of them are valid. It's so important to put yourselves, as the couple, at the center of your wedding.

"If I had anyone attending my wedding who had a problem with my friend or family member's life choices, I'd politely suggest they didn't attend, so I can see why the father of the bride feels this way.

"It is a shame this has happened—I'd recommend anyone in a similar situation to sit down with the people who have a problem and explain—in a polite manner!—why their problem won't change your wedding plans."

Since being shared on July 16, the post has attracted more than 21,000 upvotes and has received an estimated 1,600 comments online.

The overwhelming majority of people commenting on the post agreed with the man's stance and praised him for it.

Reddit user Crockofpot said: "NTA (not the *******). Casey can be bigoted on her own dime. I would never put my money into an event that discriminated against two of my kids like this."

Wyshunu added: "She (casey) is changing herself to agree with the bigoted cultural views of the person she is marrying."

Newsweek has contacted Mammoth_Inside_2431 for comment via Reddit.

Has a wedding come between your relationship with a loved one? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

