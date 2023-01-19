Dad's Reason for Threatening To Take Daughter's Inheritance Blasted

The internet has slammed a furious father for threatening to contest a will after discovering his ex has received a sum of money.

In a popular post shared to the U.K.-based parent forum Mumsnet, user DDsInheritenceFromTheFamily explained a family member on her ex-husband's side died in 2021. The cause of death was unexpected and the deceased kin had cut contact with the ex-husband following his divorce.

But now he is threatening to contest the will as he wants to take the user's share of the money and be the trustee for their daughter's money.

Newsweek reached out to the CEO of DigitalWill.com, Art Shaikh, who said "the decedent's final wishes should be respected."

The user explained their ex-husband isn't happy as his sister received double the amount of money that he did. This is because his inheritance was split between himself and the Mumsnet user. Their daughter also received some money and it was left in a trust that is controlled by the original poster.

"The solicitor handling the estate said that it was because the family member didn't trust ExH [ex-husband] to use any of his money sensibly so gave him enough to blow but not harm himself in any way or trust that he wouldn't spend DDs [darling daughters] money— given that when we split up he closed DDs bank accounts in joint names and never reopened them in his name only that doesn't surprise me," they wrote.

The poster revealed the amount is less than $12,300 and will improve their quality of life.

"I can pay off my debts and maybe get us a dog which will help DD with a physical health condition she has," they wrote.

The money left for the daughter is going to be added to another trust for when she is 21 years old.

The user has turned to the internet to find out what will happen if the ex-husband contests the will.

Shaikh told Newsweek: "In the U.S., every state has different laws regarding wills, estate plans, and other items. The family member laid out their final wishes regarding the money, and the beneficiaries and executors should abide by them.

"When you explicitly express your final wishes in a digital will, legal will, or trust, the law will respect them in every U.S. state. It is when these items are not documented (as 70 percent are not) that true issues arise."

The Mumsnet user concluded the post by stating they'd be willing to forfeit their share if it meant the daughter's would remain in the trust.

Previously, a senior care company surveyed 2,600 U.S. adults and the results found wealthy Americans are more likely to invest in an estate plan. Almost half of the Care.com survey respondents (48 percent) belonging to the highest income bracket of over $80,000 said they have a will or another estate planning document. Whereas one out of three said they haven't got anything to leave behind.

Over 140 people have commented on the thread, many of which are encouraging the poster to "ignore him."

One user said: "ExH is pushing his luck. Let him spend his money contesting the will. He won't get anywhere."

"Sounds like you should ignore completely, and communicate only with the executors, saying politely I'm sorry he's complicating it all for you, I don't imagine he has a leg to stand on but let me know if you need evidence of my and dds ongoing relationship with the deceased, unlike ex as deceased knew he was mostly a waste of space. If you do have to speak to ex, smile nicely and say it wouldn't be appropriate for me to discuss the will with you. I hope it's not costing you too much to challenge it," advised another.

Another said: "Let your ex contest the will, if you are in England I think he's very unlikely to win. Your ex is a fool as his legal fees are likely to wipe out the monies he's just inherited. It will also take a massive amount of time. Are you sure he's instructed a solicitor already? Or is he just blustering? Contesting a will isn't for the faint-hearted...and pretty pointless for anything under 50k."

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of the case.

If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" section.