Dak Prescott Slammed After Throwing Helmet, Cursing Over Missed Points

Dak Prescott may have upstaged seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady when the Dallas Cowboys overcame the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the Wildcard Weekend, but he was still not happy with all that was happening.

The Bucs were dispatched 31-14 by the Cowboys, but quarterback Prescott was caught on camera throwing his helmet after extra points were missed.

The Cowboys were in control of much of the NFL showdown, but Prescott was demanding more. He thought there was a chance of putting down a two-point play after they scored a touchdown, especially as Cowboys kicker Brett Maher was having an off-day and had missed some conversions.

Wanting to press home their advantage at every opportunity, Prescott threw his helmet into the benches on the sidelines after the Cowboys kicker missed an extra point and was seen shouting: "Go for f****** two!"

The video clip has since gone viral with more than 4 million views. His reaction did not go down well with football fans on social media, however, as they rounded on Prescott over his actions.

One person tweeted that Prescott should have been encouraging rather than showing disdain: "If you are going to be a leader of the team and a Captain, that ain't it. You should be offering words of encouragement and picking him up. Y'all will need him on Sunday."

Others thought that it was hypocritical of Prescott to get upset after he thrown a number of interceptions during the regular season.

One wrote: "You can yell and be frustrated, but this isn't the time to lose your kicker. You will need him. Encouragement was better at that time. The guy only missed 3 extra points all season. No one was yelling at DAK when he was throwing all those interceptions."

Another tweeted: "Was the kicker throwing his helmet with all the picks Dak threw this season? Nope."

A third added: "I think it's kinda hypocritical for Dak to get upset after all the turn overs and pick 6s he's giving up this year."

Prescott's tirade was probably an expression of the team's frustrations as Brett Maher missed four PATs (points after touchdown), which is the first time since 1932 that this has happened in the NFL.

After the game, Prescott said it was an 'in the moment' emotional reaction and backed the kicker to come back stronger against the 49ers.

He told reporters: "I'm Money Maher's biggest fan. Obviously, there's video of me... that's just emotion. That's part of it."

Despite his frustrations, Prescott had a decent game with him passing for four touchdowns and rushing for another as the Cowboys earned a first play-off win on the road since beating the San Francisco 49ers in 1993.

Since winning the Super Bowl in 1996, the Cowboys had lost their previous eight road games in the play-offs.

The Cowboys will get a chance to avenge the 1993 defeat, as well as the one in last season's wild-card weekend, when they meet the 49ers in the divisional round at Levi's Stadium at Santa Clara, California, on January 22.

