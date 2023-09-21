Dallas Cowboys Star CB Trevon Diggs Suffers Torn ACL: What We Know

Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs tore the ACL in his left knee during practice on Thursday, the team confirmed in a statement.

The non-contact injury occurred during the one-on-one portion of practice. Diggs was seen on crutches in the locker room shortly after. An MRI confirmed Dallas' fears that Diggs tore his ACL and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

"Trevon Diggs suffered a left knee injury during today's practice," the Cowboys said in a statement. "A subsequent MRI was performed that confirmed a torn ACL. A timetable for Diggs' return to play has not been established, but he is currently projected to miss the remainder of the current season."

Diggs, who turned 25 on Wednesday, is a two-time Pro Bowler and a major factor on a Dallas defense that has dominated through two games this season. The Cowboys have only allowed 10 points this season and rank first in the NFL in yards allowed, turnovers forced, sack rate, yards per play allowed and interception rate. The cornerback already had an interception, three passes defended, four tackles and a forced fumble this season.

Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates an interception against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. Diggs on Thursday tore his ACL in practice and is expected to be sidelined for the season. Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The 2020 second-round pick led the league in interceptions in 2021 with 11. Diggs has 18 career picks in 47 games since entering the league. Through two games this season, the former All-Pro has an NFL-best 1.0 passer rating allowed when targeted.

Diggs' play earned him a lucrative five-year, $97 million contract extension from the Cowboys in training camp. The deal included a $21.25 million signing bonus, $42.3 million guaranteed, and was the fourth-largest deal among NFL cornerbacks in terms of total value, according to Spotrac.

The Alabama product previously missed four games with a foot injury in 2020.

"Couple of you saw him leaving the field," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters after practice, via ESPN's Ed Werder. "So prayers to him. Hoping for the best. Simple as that."

What Diggs' Injury Means for Cowboys

With Diggs out for the rest of the season, former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore likely takes over as the team's top corner. The five-time Pro Bowler has an interception and three passes defended this season. Dallas may opt to move DaRon Bland to outside cornerback along with Gilmore now that Jourdan Lewis is healthy.

Lewis saw his first snaps last week since suffering a foot injury in October and could take over as slot corner moving forward. Bland returned an interception for a touchdown in the Cowboys' Week 1 win over the New York Giants and led Dallas with five picks last season.

Former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, acquired last month in a trade, and rookie Eric Scott are the team's other cornerbacks. Nahshon Wright is on injured reserve with an ankle injury and the soonest he can return is Week 5.

Diggs vs. Diggs Matchup Canceled

Diggs is just the latest Pro Bowl player to suffer a season-ending injury early this NFL season.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles tear in Week 1, while Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb tore his ACL in Week 2. Diggs' absence the rest of the season means he won't get a chance to defend his brother, Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs, for the first time in an NFL game. The Bills and the Cowboys are scheduled to play in Week 15.