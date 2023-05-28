Dallas School District Issues Apology Over Winnie the Pooh Shooting Book

The Dallas Independent School District (ISD) has apologized after children were sent home with a Winnie the Pooh-inspired book that explained school shootings.

Many Dallas parents were sent a booklet featuring Winnie the Pooh characters that outlined how children could stay safe in the event of a shooter entering their school.

The booklet, titled "Run, Hide, Fight" uses characters from the popular children's tales to explain that students should run away and, ultimately, fight if they cannot put any distance between them and a hostile person.

Following concern from parents, the Dallas ISD issued an apology and stated they did not provide enough context for the booklet.

Winnie the Pooh Receives Star on the Walk of Fame in 2006. The Dallas ISD appologized after the booklet was sent home to parents. JESSE GRANT/GETTY

A Dallas ISD statement sent to Newsweek read: "The reality that Dallas ISD faces is no different than any other school district in America.

"We work every day to prevent school shootings by dealing with online threats and by hardening our schools. In addition, we conduct active shooter drills, so students know what to do in case the unthinkable happens.

"Recently a booklet was sent home so parents could discuss with their children how to stay safe in such cases.

"Unfortunately, we did not provide parents any guide or context. We apologize for the confusion and are thankful to parents who reached out to assist us in being better partners."

While Disney's version of Winnie the Pooh is protected by copyright, the characters of A.A. Milne's original work entered the public domain on January 1, 2022.

The shooting booklet was published by Praetorian Consulting, a firm that provides safety, security, and crisis management training and services. Newsweek has contacted the company for comment via its website.

According to Education Week, a news outlet that focuses on schooling in the U.S., as of May 25 there have been 24 school shootings this year.

It added there were 51 school shootings in 2022, 25 in 2021 and 10 in 2020, a year defined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information about shootings from across the country, say that since 2013 a total of108 children aged between 0 and 11 and 616 children aged between 12 and 17 have died as a result of gun violence.

The decision to send the Winnie-the-Pooh booklet was criticized by many Democrats, including California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In a May 23 Twitter post, Newsom said: "Winnie the Pooh is now teaching Texas kids about active shooters because the elected officials do not have the courage to keep our kids safe and pass common sense gun safety laws."

Winnie the Pooh is now teaching Texas kids about active shooters because the elected officials do not have the courage to keep our kids safe and pass common sense gun safety laws. https://t.co/PNXhIlrcxq pic.twitter.com/crPDeQ9dZm — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 23, 2023

According to the charity Save the Children, there are several ways that parents and other adults can talk to children about school shootings, which include:

1. Start the conversation.

It may never seem like the right time to start a discussion about school shootings with your child. But, not talking about it can lead to feelings of worry and confusion while also opening the door to misinformation.

2. Emphasize safety.

Start by asking your child what they already know about school shootings. Allow them to express their concerns and ask questions. Reassure them and be honest – don't lie to them. Address any inaccurate concerns that they may have (e.g., school shootings happen frequently; children are not safe at school).

Don't go into graphic details, put the emphasis on safety, and help them identify the plans in place to protect them in all types of emergencies.

3. Reiterate that it's normal to be scared.

Everyone feels afraid when they're in danger. Fear is how our bodies alert us and prepare us for action in times of danger. Help children understand that their natural reactions are normal.

4. Look for leaders.

Remind your child that adults – teachers, leaders and first responders – are working every day to keep them safe at school. The emergency drills that they may practice in the classroom are an example of this.

Children are more likely to have the confidence to make a safe decision in an actual emergency situation when they've practiced. Lockdown and shooter drills should be developed and implemented by a multidisciplinary safety team and informed by a mental health professional. Make sure the complexity of the drills and how they are taught are age-appropriate.

5. Watch for signs of trauma.

It's normal for children to be a little anxious about school shootings and emergency drills. If children appear extremely fearful, angry or withdrawn during or following an exercise, seek professional help. Involve mental health professionals in the development and implementation of drills and exercises.

Newsweek has contacted Texas Governor Greg Abbott for comment via email.