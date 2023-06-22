Dalmatian Puppies That Look Like a 'Printer Ran Out of Ink' Melt Hearts

A video of nine Dalmatian puppies being laid out in a row on a soft surface has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

The video has been the source of plenty of laughs online after TikTokers began commenting that it "looks like the printer ran out of ink" as the last puppies to be placed in the row had much fainter and lighter spots than their siblings.

The video's creator appears to be the owner of two adult Dalmatian dogs, who look to have been bred to produce the nine puppies seen in the TikTok post.

A stock image of Dalmatian puppies. The viral video shows audiences on TikTok a row of light-colored Dalmatian puppies. Getty Images

Dalmatians are known for their distinctive spotted coats, which has been the subject of many books and films like Disney's 1961 animation film, 101 Dalmatians. The American Kennel Club (AKC) writes that hopeful Dalmatian owners shouldn't be fooled by the breed's dainty-looking coat markings, as the dog breed was originally bred to work and assist their owners on a variety of excursions.

"During their long history, these 'coach dogs' have accompanied the horse-drawn rigs of nobles, gypsies, and firefighters," the AKC writes online.

"The Dalmatian was originally bred to guard horses and coaches, and some of the old protective instinct remains."

"Reserved and dignified, Dalmatians can be aloof with strangers and are dependable watchdogs," the pet registry adds.

They are also known to be loving and loyal, making them well-suited to family life.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the platform on June 16 by @ExtraCosyLife, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 30 million times, making it a hit on the social media site. Over 5.4 million TikTokers have liked the post while more than 16,000 have gushed over the adorable moment in the comments section under it. Some users have shared their surprise at seeing a Dalmatian with light-colored spots for the first time.

"I've never seen a brown Dalmatian," one stunned user wrote.

"I have always wanted a Dalmatian," another user added.

"Oh, what I would give for a light-colored Dalmatian with the pink nose," shared a different TikTok user.

Another commented: "I didn't know Dalmatians could have brown spots!"

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @ExtraCosyLife for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.