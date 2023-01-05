Damar Hamlin Awake With Family in Hospital, Agent Says

The Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is reportedly awake in a hospital and responding to his family there, according to his agent.

The injured player has been in critical condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the first quarter of the Bills' Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday night and is neurologically intact, according to sports pundit Ian Rapoport. The 24-year-old NFL star was gripping the hands of those around him at the hospital as he recognized them and acknowledged their presence.

From NFL Now: #Bills safety Damar Hamlin has opened his eyes. pic.twitter.com/Obu9czCxhD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2023

Hamlin was in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was transported after collapsing following his tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was performed on the field before an ambulance arrived.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.