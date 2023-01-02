Damar Hamlin's Community Fund Overflows as Fans Anxiously Await Updates

Fans from across the country have showed their love and support for Damar Hamlin as the football world sits at a standstill awaiting updates on the Buffalo Bills safety's condition.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals after colliding with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

The young safety, who's in his second year in the NFL, received CPR and was administered oxygen on the field for nearly 10 minutes before being taken away in an ambulance.

Personnel transported Hamlin to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the only Level I trauma center in the area. According to a statement from the NFL, Hamlin was in critical condition as of Monday evening.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills," read the NFL's statement. "We will provide more information as it becomes available."

Jordon Rooney, a marketing representative for Hamlin, tweeted about an hour after he had been transferred to the hospital that Hamlin's vitals were "back to normal" and that medical personnel were inserting a breathing tube down his throat.

Update on Damar:



His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests.



We will provide updates as we have them. — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

As fans await additional updates on Hamlin's condition, social media users have started to spread the GoFundMe link for Hamlin's community fund, The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. According to the page, the toy drive was started by Hamlin in 2020 shortly after becoming eligible for the NFL draft.

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me," reads the page. "I created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact."

Hamlin's original goal for the GoFundMe was set at $2,500. Roughly two hours after he had been transferred to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, however, the total had reached over $1.3 million. Donations can be made at Hamlin's GoFundMe page found here.

Last week, the Chasing M's Foundation posted a video to its Instagram account of Hamlin hosting the organization's third annual toy drive.

"We're doing it for the kids and having a good time, man," Hamlin said in the video.

Hamlin grew up in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, located about 5 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. He went on to be a football star at Pittsburgh Central Catholic before playing five years at the University of Pittsburgh, reported The Athletic.

In the 2021 draft, Hamlin was a sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills.

Neither team was immediately available for comment Monday evening, according to several media reports. The Bills Twitter account retweeted messages of support for Hamlin Monday night and pinned a tweet with a photo of the team taking a knee after Hamlin was transported off the field at the top of their feed.

"The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar," read the post.

The Cincinnati Bengals also tweeted, saying, "Sending our thoughts and prayers to Damar."

Update 1/3/23, 12:10 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information and background.