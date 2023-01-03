Damar Hamlin Injury Update as Friend Reveals Details of Critical Condition

NFL player Damar Hamlin's "vitals are back to normal" and doctors have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat, after the star collapsed during a game on Monday night, according to his friend and marketing representative.

Hamlin was in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a primetime U.S. National Football League game on Monday.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player fell to the ground after colliding with an opponent during the first quarter of the match against the Cincinnati Bengals. After receiving medical attention on-field for more than 30 minutes, he was rushed to a local hospital.

Hamlin's friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney gave an update on Hamlin on Twitter early on Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, Rooney said: "Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them."

This is a developing story and will be updated.