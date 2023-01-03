Tue, Jan 03, 2023
Damar Hamlin Injury Update as Friend Reveals Details of Critical Condition

NFL player Damar Hamlin's "vitals are back to normal" and doctors have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat, after the star collapsed during a game on Monday night, according to his friend and marketing representative.

Hamlin was in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a primetime U.S. National Football League game on Monday.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player fell to the ground after colliding with an opponent during the first quarter of the match against the Cincinnati Bengals. After receiving medical attention on-field for more than 30 minutes, he was rushed to a local hospital.

Hamlin's friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney gave an update on Hamlin on Twitter early on Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, Rooney said: "Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills gestures towards the crowd during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Hamlin was in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a primetime U.S. National Football League Game on Monday. Isaiah Vazquez/Getty
