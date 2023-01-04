Damar Hamlin Still Sedated but Seeing Progress After Improved Oxygen Levels

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown signs of improvement but still remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to Hamlin's marketing representative and family spokesperson Jordon Rooney.

Rooney gave the update on the NFL player's condition to ESPN on Wednesday and noted Hamlin remains sedated. His update comes after Rob Butler, Hamlin's agent, told ESPN on Tuesday night that Hamlin's oxygen levels had improved.

Hamlin, 24, is in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was transported after he went into cardiac arrest on the field during the first quarter of the Bills' Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The safety collapsed following his tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, and CPR was administered to Hamlin before an ambulance arrived.

The news of Hamlin's condition has caused an outpouring of emotion across the NFL. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told the press on Wednesday that his "heart just breaks for everyone involved," and Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said the incident involving Hamlin "puts life into perspective."

The Buffalo Bills on Tuesday released a statement about Hamlin via the team's Twitter account.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition," the team wrote.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Hours later, the Bills followed up by tweeting, "We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far."

Mike Brown, president of the Cincinnati Bengals, also released a statement on Tuesday.

"First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time—what we can do is support one another," Brown wrote in part. "Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount...and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront."

Multiple NFL players have extended their well wishes to Hamlin, including Higgins.

"My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I'm praying that you pull through bro," Higgins wrote on Twitter.

My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I'm praying that you pull through bro. Love 🙏🏾💙 — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) January 3, 2023

The Bills-Bengals game did not resume play after Hamlin's collapse, and the NFL announced on Tuesday that the game will not be resumed this week. As of press time, the league is undecided on resuming the game at a later date.

Newsweek reached out to Rooney for further comment.