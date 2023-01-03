Damar Hamlin GoFundMe Hits $3M as Fans Flock To Help Toy Fundraiser

NFL star Damar Hamlin's fundraiser to raise money for toys for children in need has surpassed $3.1 million, only hours after the football player suffered a cardiac arrest during a match on Monday night.

Hamlin is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a primetime U.S. National Football League game on Monday.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player fell to the ground after colliding with an opponent during the first quarter of the match against the Cincinnati Bengals. He received medical attention on-field for more than 30 minutes, before being rushed to a local hospital.

He remains in hospital in critical condition.

Hamlin's fundraiser was created to help children that were hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic to raise funds to purchase toys for them. It initially had a fundraising goal of $2,500. The toys were distributed on December 22, 2022 from Kelly and Nina's Daycare Center at 800 Russellwood Ave., McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

Words of support for the NFL player and his family have flooded the page, along with donations.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.