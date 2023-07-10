Joyous Dancing Bernese Mountain Dog Has the Internet Falling 'In Love'

All dogs have their quirks that give them their unique personalities, and one Bernese mountain dog has been bringing joy to TikTok users everywhere.

In a video posted to the account @vascotheberner, Vasco the Bernese mountain dog can be seen dancing in the street with the sound of 'Tomas Karlborgs Variation—STAATSBALLETT BERLIN' over the top of the clip.

"My dancing berner Vasco!" reads the caption.

Bernese mountain dogs can stand up to 27 inches at the shoulder and with their large size comes a big personality.

"Bernese mountain dogs are good-natured pets, who love to be included in all aspects of family life, and make wonderful companions," say pet food experts Purina on its website. "They are affectionate, patient, and especially good with children, protecting them if necessary. They are social and need to be with people and given plenty of affection."

They were originally bred as a working dog in Switzerland and herded sheep and cows in the Swiss Alps.

"They are fairly playful and energetic but not exhausting, and they can be protective but not aggressive," report pet advice site The Spruce Pets. "Although they are a big breed, they aren't as intimidating as some other large dogs, thanks to their happy expressions and generally good natures. They can be barkers, however, and they do shed a great deal, so you'll need to be prepared for regular grooming sessions should you decide to make a Berner part of your family."

If you are an outdoorsy kind of person, then a Bernese mountain dog might be the perfect companion on your hikes or camping trips. "Of course, they need to live indoors with his family, but he thrives on cold-weather outdoor activities and will happily join you for hikes, camping, backpacking, and a good romp in the snow," report the American Kennel Club (AKC).

As herding and working dogs, they are also incredibly loyal by nature, and really, really love their families. "One reason they're so good at so many different jobs is because of their deep need to please their humans," continue the AKC. "A Bernese mountain dog is meant to live with you, not be kenneled or left outside. They want to be where you are. And, with their easy-going, affectionate temperament, you'll want to be where they are."

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video, with it gaining over 1.5 million views and 260,000 likes.

"The quality of movement by far the most beautiful rendition I've seen," said one user.

"Dance professor here. Best video of this yet. Such talent," commented a second user, as another agreed, writing: "As a professional dancer, this is executed to absolute technical perfection."

"This may be the best TikTok of all time," wrote another user, and another said: "The 'step step' has me in love."

