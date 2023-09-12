Danelo Cavalcante Update: Schools Close as Fears of Escaped Murderer Grow

A school district in Pennsylvania closed down on Tuesday over safety concerns amid the ongoing search for escaped Chester County inmate, Danelo Cavalcante.

"As a result of increased police activity in our community related to the pursuit of an escaped inmate from Chester County Prison, and after consultation with state and local law enforcement, we have made the decision to close all schools and offices in our district today," the Owen J. Roberts School District in Chester County, said in a statement.

"The safety and security of our students and staff remains our top priority. We know that this situation is stressful and upsetting for our entire community. We thank you once again for your patience, support and understanding throughout the past several days," the statement said.

The announcement by the school district comes as police continue to search for Cavalcante, who escaped from the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township, Pennsylvania, on August 31. Earlier this month, the Chester County District Attorney's Office shared a video on X, former Twitter, showing Cavalcante escaping from the prison by crab-walking up a wall.

A photograph of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is displayed during a police press conference on September 10, 2023, in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. The Owen J. Roberts School District announced on September 12 that it was closing down due to the manhunt. Mark Makela/Getty Images

Cavalcante traveled to the United States from Brazil undocumented in 2017. He was arrested in Pennsylvania in 2021 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandao. Cavalcante is believed to have murdered Brandao after she discovered that he was wanted in connection with a killing in Brazil, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Last month, Cavalcante was convicted of first and third-degree murder of Brandao and sentenced to life in prison.

Since his escape on August 31, police have continued to search different areas throughout Pennsylvania with two confirmed sightings on September 9.

Earlier photos released by police of Cavalcante show him with facial hair but on Sunday, the Pennsylvania State Police released new photos showing a changed appearance. According to police, he was last seen clean-shaven, wearing "a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap, green prison pants, and white shoes."

Police said that they believe Cavalcante is driving a 2020 White Ford Transit van with a Pennsylvania registration number listed as ZST-8818.

In the most recent update on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania State Police said: "PSP is pursuing Danelo Cavalcante in the area of Ridge Rd/Coventryville Rd/Daisy Point Rd in South Coventry Twp., Chester Co. He is armed. Residents in the area are asked to lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors. Do not approach. Call 911 if seen."

