Video of D'Angelo Russell Daring NBA to Fine Him Over Drink Splits Internet

Los Angeles Lakers star D'Angelo Russell challenged the NBA to fine him on Saturday after he used a postgame press conference to try to promote his own drink.

Staff from the basketball league stepped in to physically remove the bottle with Russell arguing with them over the reasons why it had to go.

The 27-year-old guard dared arrived at the press conference with a bottle of Coco 5 water, which he placed in front of him on the table before taking questions from the media. The Lakers had just secured a 111-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of their playoff series and it appears that Russell thought it would be the ideal time to plug his drinks brand.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles away from D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers during Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs on April 22, 2023, in LA. Russell dared the NBA to fine him on Saturday after he tried to promote his drink brand during a press conference. Getty Images

In a video from the incident, Russell was challenged by a member of the NBA press team when he carried the bottle into the press conference. She told Russell: "That drink, put it down," saying that "it's not one of our partners" when he pressed for a reason.

Russell replied: "It's my partner, you gonna have to fine me."

He placed the bottle on the table before the NBA employee walked over and removed the drink from view. Russell said to her: "You're gonna have to take it."

With him being denied the opportunity to show off the bottled drink, Russell decided to wrap up the interview by saying the brand's name several times into the microphone.

After the Lakers game, @Dloading wanted to promote his drink @drinkCOCO5 but it wasn’t happening as it is not an official league or team partner yet. 😂 pic.twitter.com/47y4CQxkvi — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 23, 2023

His actions divided the internet with some backing Russell, while others thought he was stepping over the line.

While another Twitter user hit out at Russell, tweeting: "Nice. Way for him to disrespect that woman's job that she probably worked years to achieve. NBA players are good for 2 things, betting & entertainment"

The sports drink company, which is owned by James Reynolds who also created Loop Capital Markets, has also partnered with NBA stars like the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker and the New York Knicks player Derrick Rose.

The Lakers survived the return of Ja Morant for the Grizzlies, who scored 45 points on his return from missing Game 2 in the series.

The Grizzlies were 29 points down in the fourth quarter before Morant put up 22 consecutive points but the Lakers were able to stop the comeback. With Anthony Davis scoring 31 points and 17 rebounds along with LeBron James' 25 points, they closed out the win.

Earlier in the game, Dillon Brooks was ejected after he struck James in the groin just days after he mocked the NBA's all-time record points scorer. Brooks has had a spiky relationship with the Lakers this season, and he had told the press that James is past his sell-by date.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs on April 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. Brooks recently mocked James for being "old." Getty Images

The Grizzlies star said: "I don't care. He's old...I poke bears. I don't respect no one 'til they come and give me 40."

Following Game 3, James said that he wasn't getting involved in commenting about Brooks or the Grizzlies.

"I didn't make a statement. I've been doing this too long," he said, per Yahoo Sport. "We had the opportunity to come home and play well on our home floor, and we did that. We just wanted to play well, and we got a win. I don't need to make statements."

