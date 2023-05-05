News

Mississippi Educator Arrested Over Sexually Molesting Children: Police

By
News Church Child Molestation Crime Mississippi

A Mississippi educator has been arrested and faces multiple charges of child molestation, according to reports.

The Olive Branch City Police Department issued a press release on Thursday saying that 44-year-old Daniel Paul Harris of Neil Avenue was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual abuse, two counts of sexual battery and one count of unnatural intercourse.

Police said the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation. DeSoto County Jail records show that Harris was given a bond of $750,000. In two addition to the charges of sexual battery and unnatural intercourse, he faces charges of molestation touching a child for lustful purposes by a person.

Harris and his wife founded the Kaimen Center in Mississippi that provides activities and experiences for adults and children of varying disabilities. Kaimen's website says that it provides athletics, arts and education sessions.

A page is dedicated to Harris and names him both as a co-founder and CEO. Although his role in the organization is not made clear on the website, it says he was a tutor. His page also details his previous experience in athletics as well as education.

DeSoto County Jail Records Daniel Harris
One mother spoke to WREG and detailed her own experience with Kaimen Center and talked about how her daughter felt uncomfortable.

"When I saw it on Facebook," she said, "I just handed my phone to my daughter and she read it and she said, 'We called it.'

"She always felt like he was staring at her or singling her out. She said, 'I don't like this, I want to leave,' and I said OK, and so we just snuck out the door and never went back.

She added how frightening it was to hear of the arrest and how it could impact the community.

"At first I just thought these people were nice people and they have talent, and they wanted to provide these services to the community, because in DeSoto and Marshall County, there is a large home-school presence," she said.

"It's very scary because we build a community with home-schooling and all of us know each other, we're all close, or we've met at some point, and we help each other out. And it's very scary to find out that it's right there."

Newsweek has reached out to the Olive Branch Police Department and the Kaimen Center organisation via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Trending
Joe Biden
