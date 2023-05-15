Daniel Penny Fundraiser Doubles in Two Days, Hits $2 Million

A fundraiser for Daniel Penny, the man charged with manslaughter in the death of Jordan Neely, has topped $2 million.

Penny, a 24-year-old Marine veteran, was freed pending trial hours after turning himself in at a police station on Friday and appearing in court to answer criminal charges in the May 1 death of Neely, 30, a former subway performer with a history of mental illness. He did not enter a plea to a charge of second-degree manslaughter.

Neely, who was homeless, died after Penny held him in a chokehold on the floor of the New York City subway car on May 1 while two other passengers held him down. His death was ruled a homicide due to compression of the neck.

A freelance journalist who recorded the incident in a video that went viral said Neely had been shouting at passengers and begging for money but had not gotten physical with anyone when Penny approached him.

Daniel Penny is transported to his arraignment after surrendering to the NYPD at the 5th Precinct on May 12, 2023, in New York City. A fundraiser for Penny, who was charged with manslaughter in the death of Jordan Neely, has topped $2 million. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Neely's death sparked outrage over a number of issues, including race—Penny is white, while Neely was Black—and how the city treats people with mental illness. Police questioned Penny in the aftermath of the deadly encounter but released him without charges.

Some have hailed Penny as a hero. His lawyers said Penny was acting in self-defense and "never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death," while lawyers for Neely's family said Neely was not harming anyone and did not deserve to die.

Penny's legal team launched a GiveSendGo campaign to raise funds for his defense that went live last week when it became clear that an arrest was imminent.

Donations quickly poured in, reaching $100,000 within 24 hours.

The campaign received a boost after it was shared by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who called Penny a "Good Samaritan" in a Friday night tweet and urged people to show him that "America's got his back."

Donations reached $1 million on Saturday, and Monday morning, the total surpassed $2 million.

Conservative podcaster Tim Pool said he donated $20,000 to the campaign, tweeting: "Penny is the Subway Good Samaritan and we are lucky to have brave souls like him who are willing to do the right thing."

I just donated $20,000 to Daniel Penny's Defense fund



Penny is the Subway Good Samaritan and we are lucky to have brave souls like him who are willing to do the right thing



I will elaborate on my position in my morning segment at 10amhttps://t.co/bfty04IAjl — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 15, 2023

Penny is "facing a criminal investigation stemming from him protecting individuals on a NYC subway train from an assailant who later died," his legal team wrote on the fundraising page.

The money raised will go toward Penny's legal fees from criminal charges filed and any civil lawsuits that might arise and other expenses related to his defense, the post added.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page set up to raise money to pay for Neely's funeral and burial expenses has raised more than $120,000.

"We just want justice for him, please give what you can with your heart," his aunt, Carolyn Neely, wrote in a post on the page.

"He has so many fans, he will always be loved and remembered. We love you Jordan."