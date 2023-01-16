Darius Miles Shooting Video Allegedly Shows Women Fleeing Alabama Gunfire

A video allegedly showing the moment that Alabama University basketball player Darius Miles shot a woman has been partially caught on camera.

Tuscaloosa Police Captain Jack Kennedy said the shooting took place early Sunday morning near the university campus.

On Sunday Miles and another man were charged with capital murder after 23-year-old Jamea Harris was killed, according to an AP report.

The brief footage is said to come from a Ring camera situated close to the university campus. In the footage, that has gone viral on social media, multiple gunshots can be heard. Seconds after the shooting starts two women can be seen running for their lives and then screaming can be heard.

Caught on ring camera, University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles arrested for fatal shooting of woman pic.twitter.com/9ncDg7BG63 — Lawrence Edwards (@Trakstarceo) January 16, 2023

Kennedy held a news conference on Sunday and gave further details about the incident.

"At this time, it appears that the only motive was a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on The Strip."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.