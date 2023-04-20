Rescue Dog 'So Proud' After Scoring Impressive Hockey Goal

A sports-loving rescue dog was visibly delighted after scoring a well-taken hockey goal.

Darrel came about as close as any canine could to smiling after finishing off a well-worked move in a clip shared to Reddit by his owner, Hailey Adair, who lives in Seattle.

The video has proved popular with pet lovers and sports fans alike, but it's not the first time Darrel has garnered attention for his cutely competitive spirit.

Posting under the handle Darrel the Sports Dog, the adorable pup has an Instagram following of over 40,000 users and is attracting interest on Reddit.

It's thoroughly deserved too, given the tough start Darrel had in life as part of an abandoned litter of puppies. Adair was sent a video of the puppies by a co-worker who was volunteering at the rescue shelter.

"There was a pile of puppies playing around, and one little guy off in the corner staring at the wall, his name was Darrel," Adair told Newsweek. "We ended up filling out adoption paperwork that day. It was love at first sight."

Though some may dismiss the idea, research suggests dogs could benefit from engaging in sports. In January, a study published in the Journal of Veterinary Behavior concluded that social exercise of this kind was highly effective in helping dogs overcome anxious behavior.

As part of the experiment, 1,308 nervous dogs were studied. Researchers concluded that social exercise was a highly effective treatment for those canines struggling with generalized anxiety disorder.

In the case of Darrel, his interest in sports provided a positive mental boost not only to himself but also to Adair and her husband during the pandemic.

"When we were sent home from work in 2020, we decided we needed to find something to do to keep our minds and bodies active," she said. "Naturally, my husband and I bought our dog a skateboard. We found out he loved learning new things and was extremely food- and praise-motivated."

After he conquered the skateboard and found internet fame in the process, they have been busy introducing Darrel to the delights of hockey.

"We started by working on having him fetch the stick—he loves sticks—and eventually going after the ball with the stick," Adair said. "We practice about five minutes each day and always offer the stick to him, so he gets to decide if he is in the mood for hockey playtime or not. He also knows to grab the stick or cup and bring it to me if he wants to play."

All that practice appears to be paying off, if the video of Darrel scoring is anything to go by. The clip has already been upvoted over 62,000 times, and Adair said he looks "so proud" after scoring. She added that after the cameras stopped rolling Darrel was treated to a few shouts of "good boy" coupled with some belly rubs and scratches.

Darrel struggled to contain his excitement after scoring a hockey goal. Reddit/Darrel the Sports Dog

A mixed breed rescue dog, Darrel is part pit bull, great Pyrenees, collie, Australian shepherd, cattle dog and cocker spaniel. That might explain why he can turn his paw to doing pretty much anything.

"Darrel knows over 100 tricks, like opening the fridge and grabbing a snack. Or 'feet,' where we do a little dance together," Adair said. "More than anything, he loves trying new sports. Skateboarding has always been a top favorite. He looks so at peace and free when riding on his board. We also play basketball, soccer, baseball and, most recently, found his love of retrieving tennis balls when my husband challenges me to a tennis match."

When the friendly pooch is not playing sports, he likes to join Hailey and her husband as they explore the great outdoors and also when they go to work.

"He loves greeting every single person on walks, going on hiking adventures, going to work with me and providing emotional support to my co-workers and I," Adair said. "And loves getting his daily treats from local businesses and the folks driving our neighborhood garbage trucks."

He's not the first sports-loving canine to capture attention online. In Chile, a dog drew outrage after running out during a soccer game's pitch and scoring a goal.

Closer to home, footage of a dog joining his owner for a run on a treadmill proved popular. Then there's the dog that worked out an ingenious way of playing fetch with himself.

