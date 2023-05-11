Dashcam Films Terrifying Moment 'Speeding' Car's Hood Flies Up on Highway

"I'm still surprised how calm I stayed during the incident," a driver told Newsweek after his car hood flew up on the highway blocking his vision.

Shocking dashcam footage sowed the moment the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, was blindsided by a car malfunction but, ultimately, was lucky to be unharmed.

At around 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday, on the 440W highway, the man from Quebec, Canada, was driving when the hood flew upwards and into the windshield.

A driver in Canada was taken by surprise when his car hood flew up mid-drive. u/PL4X10S/Reddit

As the hood flew up, the driver was forced to think on his feet: "Imagine the fight-or-flight response from adrenaline, but without the panic that comes with it," he said. "My only goal then was to pull over as safely as I possibly could."

While not unheard of, a car hood flying up during a drive is unusual. It often happens as a result of a faulty mechanism or the hood not being properly closed following manual opening. When driving particularly fast, there is a higher risk that the force of the wind will lift a faulty or incorrectly closed hood.

As a failsafe for incidents such as this, many cars will have a built-in shock absorber that will slow down the opening of the hood, giving the driver time to react before it hits the windshield.

Where one is not present or is weak, it is likely the hood will hit the windshield, distorting a driver's vision and potentially smashing the glass.

"Fortunately I was alone and didn't even get a scratch," said the driver, amazed that he had escaped the incident, although the same couldn't be said for his car. "The windshield is barely holding it together," he explained.

He shared the shocking footage on Reddit's r/Wellthatsucks forum where it has received thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments.

"Probably left hood unlocked so the latch was barely hanging on from all the vibration," suggested one commenter after watching the video. Another said: "You looked pretty calm for one of the most terrifying scenarios to happen while driving. Good job keeping your composure."

Some viewers were quick to criticize the man's driving: "[The hood] probably got tired of you driving like an a**hat. Speeding, passing on the right, not using your signal," wrote one commenter.

"Sure I was speeding," the driver said. "135km/h (83 mph) is fast, but when you actually think about it it's really not that fast."

On passing the left-hand car he said: "While passing the car from the right is technically illegal, this rule makes no sense to me. Who would be at fault, me who would pass you on the right or the car in front of me that's going 90 in the left lane?"