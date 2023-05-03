Dashcam Footage of Teen Driving Into Police Car at 120mph Viewed 1m Times

Dashcam footage showing the moment a teenage driver loses control of their vehicle while driving at 120 mph has gone viral.

The video shows a police officer narrowly escaping death after he sprints out of the way of the careening vehicle.

The clip has so far been viewed more than 3 million times on Twitter since being posted by the RAWSALERTS Twitter page on Tuesday.

Dashcam footage of a crash was uploaded to Facebook by the Fairfax County Police Department.

The clip shows an officer conducting a traffic stop before noticing the car across the road beginning to lose control.

The BMW then spins around as it crosses the median striking the car that the officer had pulled over before striking the officer's vehicle.

The officer was able to avoid serious injuries and checked on the occupants of all the cars moments later.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 11:38 a.m. on southbound Fairfax County Parkway prior to Braddock Road. The dashcam footage was shared on Facebook by the Fairfax County Police Department.

The police department said in the post: "The 17-year-old driver of a black 2018 BMW M3 was traveling northbound on Fairfax County Parkway at a high rate of speed and lost control. The BMW spun around, crossed the median, striking the community member's vehicle and then the officer's vehicle. The officer was struck and nearly killed.

"The adult driver in the BMW 750 Series on the traffic stop was taken to the hospital with minor injuries not considered to be life-threatening and has since been released from the hospital.

"The officer sustained minor injuries. The juvenile driver of the BMW M3 and the two passengers sustained minor injuries. The juvenile was charged with reckless driving."

The police called on parents and guardians to speak to their children about their behavior while driving.

The post said: "We are committed to traffic safety and will continue to enforce traffic laws and educate drivers in an attempt to curb the senseless loss of life that occurs during preventable fatal crashes."

Newsweek has contacted the Fairfax County Police Department via Facebook for comment.