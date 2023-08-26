The Most Surprising Signs Your Partner Could Be Cheating

More than half of Americans who have ever been in a monogamous relationship say they have been cheated on, either physically, emotionally, or both at least once. Most people can spot when something is wrong in their relationship. It can be pretty obvious to have suspicions when things are falling apart or even just floating adrift.

Perhaps being colder or spending more time apart can be signs commonly associated with cheating, but two dating experts argue otherwise.

Laura Wasser and Sandra Myers have told Newsweek that there are also some unexpected warning signs that people can look out for, if assessing whether their partner has remained loyal to them or not.

A stock image of a woman and her partner apparently at odds. More than half of Americans in monogamous relationships have shared that they've been cheated on by at least one romantic partner in their lifetime. Getty Images

Los Angeles attorney specialized in family law Wasser has no shortage of experience in handling separations that have resulted from infidelity. The lawyer turned entrepreneur has represented the likes of Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie.

Look for Behavior and Routine Changes

With infidelity on the rise, Wasser has been thinking hard about how cheaters try to disguise their liaisons and how their unsuspecting partners can work to outsmart them. While the signs can be subtle, the relationship expert cited changes in behavioral patterns as being a key indicator that something could be wrong in the union.

"Look for changes in tech habits," Wasser told Newsweek.

"Have you ever noticed that suddenly your partner's phone becomes attached to their hip? Or perhaps, they've suddenly become tech-savvy, setting passwords for everything. We all cherish our privacy, but if this shift happens rapidly when it wasn't a thing before, it can raise an eyebrow."

"This is alarming because the intimacy the hypothetical couple once shared openly might now be guarded, suggesting they may be protecting something—or someone—new," she added.

Alongside interacting with their phone or laptop in a brand new way, Wasser believes that a newfound interest in their physical appearance could also hint that your partner has someone new to dress up for or that they are on the lookout for a new beau or belle. While a makeover could just be an aesthetic rebranding, it can also signal a change on the inside that can easily be explained away or swept under the carpet.

Things Are Suddenly Going Well

Wasser also argued that being too nice, though commonly seen as a sign of affection and care, could be a way to try and cover up for infidelity or ease the cheating party's guilt.

"It sounds counterintuitive, but sometimes, when someone is harboring guilt, they might try to mask it by showering their partner with unexpected gifts, compliments, or uncharacteristic bouts of affection," she said.

"It's as if they're trying to balance an inner scale. So, if every day feels like your birthday, and you're left scratching your head as to why, it might be worth a closer look," she added.

Certified matchmaker and dating agency co-founder, Sandra Myers, agreed with Wasser that it's not always obvious to figure out if your partner has remained committed to the terms of your relationship.

The two experts said that a cheating partner who doesn't want to raise any suspicions will amp up the amount of love they're giving their partner, all the while preferring to be alone or with someone else.

"Most people who have experienced a partner's infidelity can look back and see signs that their partner was unfaithful. The signs are often there, so it's important to be able to recognize them," she told Newsweek.

Myers echoed Wasser's claim that an experienced cheater may be more attentive and caring towards their partner, and adds that they may also be initiating more in the bedroom than usual.

"When your partner starts showing you more attention in the bedroom and experimenting with new sexual positions, it can be a sign that they are cheating," Myers explained.

"Some people become more aroused when they cheat, and they take the excitement that the new sexual encounter is producing and start recreating it at home".

While it's more on the nose than the other infidelity warning signs they hold true, both Wasser and Myers said that cheaters tend to, for obvious reasons, avoid talking about future plans and commitments with the partner they're deceiving.

"Spot for when you try to plan vacations or talk about the holidays in advance, your partner shuts down or gets unusually non-committal. They may stop making future plans with you," Myers explained.

Both Wasser and Myers advised that individuals who suspect they're in an unfaithful relationship, or a relationship that has torn up the consensual rules it was formed on, should think about initiating an open conversation with their partner about their concerns.

