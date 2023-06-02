Daughter Shares the Hilarious Differences Between Her Mom and Dad's Houses

A video showing the contrasting the drastic differences between a TikToker's parent's homes went viral on the platform, sparking a debate about why her mom's house is so much nicer than her dad's

The clip, which had 5.4 million views at the time of writing, was posted by TikToker Whania (@throwdatbackfool). It begins with a woman looking into a camera as a message overlaid on it read: "The difference in my parents' house." She called them "complete opposites" in the video's caption.

A message on the viral video read "dads" while the footage shows a man sitting on a bed in a cluttered room while he watches TV. The television is sitting directly on the carpet. She then enters a cramped kitchen with bottles of beer and liquor covering a counter next to a refrigerator.

The next house, which she labeled "moms," shows a huge home that appeared to have white marble flooring and chandelier lighting. Panning around, the TikToker reveals a pool in the backyard, artwork, and a pristine kitchen that looked like it could be from a home catalog.

Stock images of a messy room scattered with bags, clothes and other belongings (left) and luxury kitchen with marble flooring (right). A video highlighting the contrasting looks of the homes of two parents has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The median spend for home renovations in 2022 was $22,000, according to a survey of 46,118 homeowners in the United States aged 18 and older conducted by Houzz, a home design website.

The survey found that interior spaces were the most popular areas to renovate, with homeowners taking on an average of around three interior projects at a time. More than half of homeowners (55 percent) intend to renovate their homes in 2023. The median planned spend on renovations in 2023 was reported to be $15,000, according to the survey.

The video sparked debate among TikTok users, with some assuming the poster's parents are divorced and that the mom "took all his (the dad's) money."

"Reminder to make sure they sign that prenup boys stay safe," TikToker Yurrrr said in a comment that got over 15,000 likes. Commenter Lee wrote "Mom took all his money," while user @1ailaaa_ said, "I see who won the divorce."

In later comments, the original poster said her mom is a single mother who has never been married and "did [this] herself lol," adding that her mom "works hard...my dad just vibes...he dgaf (dont' give a f***)."

Other TikTokers defended the original poster's mom, such as Ibeinmybag who wrote: "Y'all are some woman haters...her mum is successful and that's that."

User @playboiicutiee said: "y'all saying she took his money as if she can't make her own?"

Newsweek reached out to @throwdatbackfool via TikTok and Instagram for comment. This video has not been independently verified.

