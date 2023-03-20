Reason Why Single Mom Hasn't Had a Boyfriend for 10 Years Splits Views

The single mother of a 10-year-old girl has asked Mumsnet for advice after her child reacted badly to the idea of her dating, explaining that she "gets really distressed."

The mother wrote that her daughter "looks through my phone and asks who's that whenever someone calls me." Going by the moniker Florida606, she added that she has been single for 10 years and would like to meet someone: "I am at a loss at what to do."

According to a 2022 study by dating app Quack Quack, 41 percent of single moms aged between 28 and 35 admit to liking someone but never acting on it because their children may not like it. Similarly, 47 percent of single parents above 30 said that they felt judged by their children for wanting a love life.

Ruth E. Freeman, president and founder of Peace at Home Parenting Solutions, told Newsweek her thoughts about the difficult situation.

"It isn't unusual for kids to feel threatened when their parents express interest in meeting a new romantic partner," said Freeman.

"Let's face it, this means that your child will be in a position of possibly having someone they don't know and didn't choose move into their inner circle," she added.

"Having a single parent means that this child has already experienced some kind of loss either not ever knowing their other biological parent or that person moving to a different home or loss by death or some other circumstance.

"That is a powerful loss, regardless of the circumstances, and sometimes adults have trouble helping kids navigate that grief," Freeman said. "Adding a potential stranger into the mix can often be perceived as just another loss since they anticipate losing their present parent's attention, and that is often ultimately a reality. So, at the very least, it's complicated and easily perceived as a threat by your child.

"Parents can help by listening carefully to kids' concerns and going very slowly when bringing someone new into their lives," added Freeman. "It's OK to let kids know you are interested in meeting someone, but best to simply keep them out of it to the degree that you can when just dating or meeting new people.

"If children want to talk with you about it, it's important to listen with care to their feelings and use reflective listening often," Freeman said. "'Sounds like you're worried about me meeting a new romantic partner,' or, 'You seem really concerned about me meeting someone new.' These are ways of letting your child know that you see them and their emotions are OK with you."

Freeman added: "Kids will often tell you more when you simply reflect and accept their emotions and give them space to respond. As they describe their concerns, you can think together about ways to help put them at ease. Let them know that you are always there to listen and will take their feelings and preferences seriously.

"At the same time, parents need to remain the adult and refrain from allowing their child to manage their parents' behavior," Freeman said. "You will date and you will stay connected to them. If your child's concerns persist in very intense ways, it might make sense for parent and child to see a counselor together to address any underlying issues that you aren't able to identify through reflective conversation.

"Once parents become serious with a partner, there are best practices to introduce that person into the family and to begin building relationships," the expert added. "Again, going slow is essential and recognizing that, while you love this new person, your child and that person are not required to love each other.

"It takes many years for a blended family to come together, and often, adult ideas of how it should all unfold don't match the needs of children," Freeman said.

While 60 percent of readers believed the mother was being unreasonable, 40 percent were more supportive.

"Put some boundaries in place. She should not be going through your phone," wrote one user, while another commented, "She is TEN. She doesn't get to tell you how to live your life, you are the parent here!"

One user wrote: "[The original poster] is entitled to a private life, is she expected to live like a nun until her [dear daughter] is an adult?" while another posted: "This! Parent. Make her feel secure. Do not get guilt tripped for living."

