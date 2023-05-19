Relationships

Daughter Shares Why Her Parents Are 'True Love' Goals in Wholesome Clip

A video of a couple sharing a sweet, impromptu moment of dancing has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 1 million views.

The footage was shared on Wednesday by TikTok user @kimmycbenjamin. A message overlaid on the clip reads: "INCOMING: My parents being the most wholesome thing you'll see all day."

The video shows a man sitting in the driver's seat of a car, with the door open, moving to the beat of a 1970s song called "You to Me Are Everything" by British soul group The Real Thing. The man is later seen getting out of the car and dancing with a woman standing beside the vehicle. The couple face each other, holding each other while swinging in sync from side to side, before the man twirls her around.

Couple dancing outdoors.
A stock image of a older couple dancing outdoors in their yard. A video of a senior couple breaking into a sweet moment of impromptu dancing has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

"Intense love" can prevail in the later years of a relationship, according to an August 2011 study of married couples in the U.S., published in the peer-reviewed journal Social Psychological and Personality Science.

The study found that two-fifths (40 percent) of those married over 10 years reported being "very intensely in love."

The study said: "Correlates of long-term intense love, as predicted by theory, were thinking positively about the partner and thinking about the partner when apart, affectionate behaviors and sexual intercourse, shared novel and challenging activities, and general life happiness."

The research also found that "wanting to know where the partner is at all times correlated significantly with intense love for men but not women."

A "passion about non-relationship factors significantly correlated with intense love" for women, but not men, the study said.

@kimmycbenjamin

He reverses her car out for her because the turn is tricky. 🥹 #wholesome #wholesomemoments #parentsoftiktok

♬ original sound - Kim Benjamin

The man in the latest viral clip is shown mouthing the lyrics to the song playing in the background while dancing in the seat of the car.

He adjusts the stick shift of the car before stepping out and breaking into an impromptu dance session with his partner. A caption shared with the post reads: "He reverses her car out for her because the turn is tricky."

The latest viral clip has delighted users on TikTok, with 22G writing: "This is the only End game. True love. True happiness."

User tz_acc wrote: "This is cute, this generation will NEVER compare."

BennyDubb commented that it "warms my heart that old people still be clapping in the name of love."

User @jeanfreer503 posted: "ah love it's beautiful."

User jacquidaly wrote: "So lucky to have these two people as your parents!"

Newsweek has contacted the original poster via TikTok for comment. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have a heartwarming video to share? Send it to life@newsweek.com with some details, and your story could appear in Newsweek.

