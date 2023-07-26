Daughters of the American Revolution Must Accept Transgender Members

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) updated its bylaws recently to allow the inclusion of transgender members, triggering some to quit the historic all-female organization, according to a report.

The bylaw change, updated at the society's June meeting, according to The Daily Signal, opens the door for anyone with a certified birth certificate that says they are female to be able to join the organization that promotes "historic preservation, education, and patriotism."

The 132-year-old society states on its website that it requires members to be women over the age of 18 who have a "lineal descent from patriots of the American Revolution." Applicants must be able to prove their lineage to be eligible to join. Some DAR chapters also require members to vote on new applicants.

DAR on its website boasts that it is one of the most "inclusive genealogical societies in the country," with roughly 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. There is also a Sons of the American Revolution (SAR).

During DAR's Continental Congress last month, group organizers approved an amendment to the bylaws that eliminates a line that reads: "provided an applicant for chapter membership is personally acceptable to the chapter," The Daily Signal reports. The amendment also added a line, stating that DAR cannot discriminate based on gender, religion or sexual orientation.

The amendment ignited discord among members, according to the outlet, which reported several quit the organization in response.

DAR spokesperson Bren Landon told The Daily Signal on Tuesday that the society's policies have remained unchanged despite the amendment.

"Any woman is eligible for membership in the DAR who is 18 years or older who can prove lineal descent from a man or woman who supported the cause of Independence during the American Revolution," the statement said. "DAR's long-standing membership policy remains unchanged since our founding in 1890."

Video from the June event shows President General Pamela Rouse Wright being questioned by Jennifer Mease, a delegate from the Liberty Bell Chapter in Pennsylvania, who asked if chapters could vote against those "whose birth certificate has been altered by their state to indicate they are female even though they were born a male."

Wright responded: "If a person's birth certificate is female, they're eligible for membership." However, she then said she could not hear the question before going off camera for several moments. She then comes back on screen and says: "If a person's birth certificate says they are a female, and you vote against them based on their protected class, it's discrimination."

Mease, upset by the genealogical society approving the bylaw update, resigned from DAR in a July 3 email obtained by The Daily Signal. Newsweek reached out to the Liberty Bell chapter to get in touch with Mease but did not hear back in time for publication.

"Recent changes in the bylaws of the organization; specifically, the adoption of the provision on Thursday, June 29, have compelled me to this decision," she said in her resignation email obtained by The Daily Signal. "The change will require our Chapter to consider transgender males as females, which contradicts my deeply held religious beliefs. As a person of faith, I firmly believe that God created men and women as distinct and separate genders, and I am unable to reconcile this fundamental principle with the new bylaw."

Mease, according to The Daily Signal, was not the only DAR member upset by the amendment's passage, which leaders of the organization argued was necessary to maintain the group's tax-exempt status.

Judy Lindsay, regent of the Cheyenne Chapter in Wyoming, said in an email obtained by the conservative outlet that the bylaw amendment means chapters no longer have authority over whom they deem acceptable.

Lindsay said in an interview with The Daily Signal that the society has always had strict rules on who's allowed to join.

"Excuse me, we do discriminate," she told the outlet. "If you don't have a Patriot [in your family], you can't be a daughter of the American Revolution. And you have to be 18, so there's an age requirement."