Autos

David Beckham Customizes Maseratis as Company's First Featured Tastemaker

By
Autos David Beckham Luxury

Famed footballer David Beckham has created Maserati's first set of Fuoriserie Essentials cars. The co-owner of Inter Miami CF is the first tastemaker to work with the automaker on the collection.

Fuoriserie DB Essentials collection was designed to play on Beckham's renowned Savile Row sartorial style. He is frequently noted by GQ magazine as one of the best-dressed men in the world, and is noted for wearing Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tom Ford and Kent & Curwen.

Bechkam worked with Maserati's design team to reinterpret classic Trident models for the company's modern lineup as part of his contribution to the collection.

David Backham and Maserati MC20
David Beckham poses with a customized Maserati MC20. Stellantis

The first DB Essentials vehicle was based on the 1967 Maserati Ghibli coupé. Beckham selected a Night Ineraction blue exterior paint job for the new Maserati MC20 sports car model, matching it with a tan leather interior. A commemorative plate grades the space between the car's headrests.

The second configuration, on a Maserati Gracale sport utility vehicle (SUV) pays tribute to the 1986 Maserati Quattroporte Royale. That year, just 51 of the model were produced. The DB Essentials model wears a Verde Royale dark green paint color paired with warm brown leather upholstery in the cabin. It also gets a metal plate that commemorates the collection between the front seats.

"Fuoriserie means "custom-built" in Italian, and our Trident's customization program is conceived to create singular experiences for our clients. Our wish here is for them to express their personality and passion by creating their very own Maserati," said Klaus Busse, Head of Maserati Design.

1 of 5
Maserati Gracale DB Essentials
The Maserati Gracale Fuoriserie DB Essentials SUV next to its Quattroporte inspiration. Stellantis

"Just like David, everyone can choose from a wide range of personalization features from our Fuoriserie Corse collection, inspired by Maserati's glorious racing heritage, and from our Fuoriserie Futura collection, dedicated to lovers of technology and new materials."

Customers who wish to own their own DB Essentials model can request one when they order via their Maserati dealer. Pricing was not publicly announced.

Maserati isn't the only brand that has paired with a celebrity to create a customized version of their vehicle for sale. In 2022, Mercedes-Maybach unveiled a collaboration with late artist, architect, creative director and fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

1 of 5
Maserati MC20 DB Essentials
The Maserati MC20 Fuoriserie DB Essentials model alongside its inspiration car. Stellantis

The 150-unit Project Maybach was based on a 2023 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S 680 and featured a unique paint scheme, fresh interior treatment and Virgil Abloh logo.

Read more

Earlier this year, Rolls-Royce unveiled the Phantom Syntopia, a Haute Couture-inspired model designed in partnership with renowned Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen. The car was the most technically complex Bespoke Phantom ever produced when it debuted. It was a commissioned model for a well-known Rolls-Royce client.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC