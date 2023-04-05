David Bowie's Son Rages at Donald Trump Playing His Dad's Music At Rally

David Bowie's son has lashed out at former U.S. President Donald Trump for using his late dad's music at a rally.

Duncan Jones, 51, the oldest son of the British icon, joked that Trump continually used Bowie's music just to annoy him.

Trump addressed supporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Tuesday just hours after his arraignment in Manhattan.

Main image, Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, on March 4, 2023. Inset, David Bowie performs in Vancouver, Canada, on August 9, 1982. Bowie's son has slammed Trump for using his dad's music at a rally. Anna Moneymaker/Armando Gallo/Getty Images

He was arrested and arraigned at the New York City courthouse on 34 felony charges, including falsifying business records to allegedly pay hush money to adult-film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 charges.

At Mar-a-Lago, the former president walked out to the podium to Bowie's song "Rebel, Rebel," but Jones was not impressed, and took to Twitter to complain.

"Pretty sure this f***** keeps on using my dad's music just to annoy me personally.

(Joke. I'm way below his radar.)," Jones tweeted.

It's not the first time Jones has complained about Trump using Bowie's music during his campaigns, speeches and events, but he admitted there was not too much he could do about it.

When Trump announced he would run again for president in 2024 he used Bowie's track "Heroes" as his exit music from the stage.

"We've been though this before. He used the same track 6 years ago. Ive been told there is little we can do about it [sic]," Jones tweeted in November after Trump's announcement.

He later added: "Pretty sure he's just doing that now to wind me up."

Jones is not the only person to object to Trump using their music, with a number of artists, from Adele to Bruce Springsteen, requesting the former president not use their songs at events.

Artists such as Rihanna, The Rolling Stones and Pharrell Williams even threatened legal action if Trump continued to use their music.

The estate of The Beatles' George Harrison slammed the use of the song he wrote for the band, "Here Comes The Sun," which was played as Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, walked on stage at the 2016 Republican National Convention. Harrison's estate said Trump did not have permission to use the song, but would consider allowing him to use "Beware of the Darkness."

Other artists to withhold permission of their music include The White Stripes, Neil Young, Nickelback, Tom Petty, Elton John, Panic At The Disco!, Queen, R.E.M, Village People, Phil Collins, Linkin Park, Leonard Cohen, Guns 'N' Roses, Everlast, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Aerosmith and the estate of opera singer Luciano Pavarotti.

During his speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, Trump did not acknowledge his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, when he spoke about his family's support. In attendance at the event were a few hundred of his prominent supporters and some pro-Trump lawmakers.

He did not name her when talking about the family members he "built a great business with." Nor was Melania with her husband during his arraignment in Manhattan, and she did not appear to be at the event in Florida.

"Don here has done a great job, and I have another son here who's done a great job," Trump said during his speech. "And Tiffany and Ivanka, and Barron will be great someday ... But I have a great family, they've done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much."

Update, 4/5/23, 4:55 a.m. ET. This story was updated with additional information.