How 'Days of Our Lives' Set Has Become Toxic

The cast of Days of Our Lives, including former star Lisa Rinna, have called for the removal of one of the show's co-executive producers over ongoing accusations of toxic behavior.

Albert Alarr, who also serves as an occasional director on the Peacock soap, was accused of creating a toxic environment on the set of the long-running TV show.

He faced misconduct allegations and was investigated by Days of Our Lives distributor, Sony Pictures Television, according to a report by Deadline. The investigation started with a look into gender pay disparity and recent layoffs which came reportedly after the allegations against Alarr were raised.

"Days Of Our Lives" sign on November 10, 2018, in Universal City, California, and, inset, Albert Alarr attends the "Days Of Our Lives" 50th Anniversary Celebration at Hollywood Palladium on November 7, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. Co-executive producer Alarr has been accused of misconduct. Michael Tullber/Vivien Killilea/Getty Images North America

Alarr was accused of non-consensual groping and kissing, and also making inappropriate remarks which he would routinely dismiss if someone complained.

But it seemed not much changed since the alleged toxic behavior was made public and Alarr went back to directing his usual Friday episode when Days of Our Lives returned to air after a week off Peacock. The show's hiatus was extended for a further week after the investigation was reported in the media.

Now the cast has taken matters into their own hands and started a petition calling for the removal of Alarr.

So far it has been signed by 25 people and former Days of Our Lives actress turned reality star Rinna also threw her support behind it.

"As a result of said actions of the current [co-]executive producer Albert Alarr, mentioned in the report, many of us feel—and will continue to feel—very uncomfortable and distraught should he stay involved with the show," the petition read, as reported by Deadline. "Many of us have either been physically or verbally violated by him, including witnessing those objectionable and offensive actions."

The stars also called for Alarr to be replaced: "We all want to make the most of this significant moment, not just for us in entertainment, but for our loyal viewers and the culture as a whole."

Rinna, who played Billie Reed on the soap, took to her Instagram stories to demand Sony and Days of Our Lives boss Ken Corday act immediately to dismiss Alarr.

"Protect your talent!!!!" she wrote. "Listen to what they are saying—there is a petition 25 people have signed it."

Newsweek has contacted Alarr and Corday by email for comment.

Sources described some of the incidents over the years to Deadline which included lewd comments, sometimes using a loudspeaker on set for all cast and crew to hear, and intimidating behaviors.

He reportedly told one female actress on her last day on set she "should just come up to my office and f*** me."

One actress said: "We're all adults but there is a line at work, and the flirtation happens often, and it would go with a hug and then a lingering hug and then his famous line; if he said something derogatory or sexual, it always came with a chuckle and 'A good thing there's no HR.' I can't tell you the amount of times I heard that."

Others complained about how budget cuts—which are an industry-wide problem—are affecting their lives and how many staff were afraid to take leave or share information about their personal lives.

"It's an environment in which people are afraid to take time off work, even if it's for something important—family or having babies or whatever—because they're like, you lose your job," said one staff member. "It's a running joke, keep things a secret about your personal life. That's just not an environment to work."

A veteran on the soap added: "You get to a point where you've been watching it for decades, and you go, 'Wait, this is still happening in this day and age?' In fact, it's getting worse on this particular show."