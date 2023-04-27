The usually polarized Supreme Court had a brief moment of peaceful consensus last week during oral argument of a case brought by an evangelical Christian postal service employee who lost his job because he refused to deliver mail on Sundays. He claimed that a 1972 amendment to the Civil Rights Act required his employer to accommodate his religious observance. Assigning other employees to fill in for him on Sundays was, he claimed, not an "undue hardship" on the postal service's operations.

A 1977 Supreme Court decision—Trans World Airways v. Hardison, a case in which I personally participated in the Court's oral argument because I had drafted the underlying statutory language—had gratuitously opined that no greater hardship than a "de minimis" accommodation was required by federal law. Religious liberty organizations have been urging the Supreme Court for many years to repudiate the "de minimis" language. They say it has been invoked repeatedly by lower courts to justify denying religious rights to conscientious employees when employers would be only mildly inconvenienced by an accommodation. The Court finally accepted a case that squarely presents that question. It heard almost two hours of oral presentations from Aaron Streett, the lawyer who represented the postman, and from the Biden administration's solicitor general, Elizabeth Prelogar, who defended the postal service's decision to refuse accommodation.

Noel Francisco, the Trump administration's solicitor general, had supported earlier requests that the Court "revisit" the Hardison "de minimis" limitation and "overrule" it. Ms. Prelogar acknowledged that lower courts had "sometimes been led astray" by the opinion's language, but she argued that the precedent should be retained with a clarification from the Supreme Court that it agreed with decisions of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that require accommodations in some other cases notwithstanding the "de minimis" rule.

During her presentation, Justice Neil Gorsuch, a staunch and heretofore reliable supporter of free religious exercise, made a startling proposal that Prelogar promptly endorsed. He suggested that rather than explicitly overruling the "de minimis" standard, the Court need only clarify that it is "not the law," and "then remand the matter back and be done with it." He amplified this proposal with the suggestion that the Court declare that "we all agree" that it is "wrong" to refuse an accommodation for "trifling" reasons. "Why can't we just say that and be done with it, and be silent as to the rest of it?"

Justice Elena Kagan followed with an observation that generated laughter from the audience. She was "happy that we are all kumbaya-ing together." So there is a real danger that instead of addressing and jettisoning two words that have done enormous damage to current and prospective religious employees for the past 46 years, the Supreme Court may choose to adopt the Gorsuch "compromise" and leave the Hardison standard, with a judicial footnote, as the governing rule.

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC, on April 23, 2023. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

Justice Gorsuch's proposal is attractively simple and avoids another public squabble among judges who are pictured in the media as engaged in never-ending ideological warfare. It will obviously appeal to Chief Justice John Roberts, who is constantly hunting for the narrowest grounds to resolve a case.

It will, however, be recognized as a disaster by all (like me) who have actually dealt with down-to-earth religious accommodation requests made by employees who face the conscientious dilemma of preserving their livelihoods when employment rules require them to violate religious commands.

They are frequently informed that the employer's lawyer—whose interest is obviously to satisfy the client—opines that nothing more than a "de minimis" hardship is legally required. In practice, this is where the accommodation request usually expires. Rarely are employees ready to precipitate a public legal battle by initiating a complaint or filing a lawsuit. They fear that any such aggressive step will brand them as troublemakers and jeopardize future employment prospects.

Neither the employer nor its counsel has any reason to abide by the small-type caution that may be appended to the "de minimis" rule under the Gorsuch "compromise," even if the Court declares that "we all agree" with the qualifying language. Justice Gorsuch's proposed "compromise" will resolve employees' problems in only the few cases of uncompromising employees who are ready to assume a high level of professional risk to defend their religious beliefs.

After the Supreme Court's historic 1954 ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, Justice Felix Frankfurter directed that school desegregation be implemented with "all deliberate speed." That language—Frankfurter's gentler compromise substitute for "at the earliest practicable date"—became, as Professor Brad Snyder noted in his recent biography of Frankfurter, "a touchstone for Southern delay and opposition to school desegregation." It allowed local school boards to delay, obstruct, and slow the process of racial integration in public schools.

Retaining "de minimis" as a valid, even if limited, legal standard will have comparable impact. It will empower employers and their lawyers to engage, when legal relief is practically unavailable, in both deliberate and otherwise unjustifiable religious discrimination.

Nathan Lewin is a Washington lawyer with a Supreme Court practice who has taught at leading national law schools.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.