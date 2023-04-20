Dead Body Found in Room on University Campus

University of Minnesota staff in Minneapolis found a dead body in a room in one of its buildings.

Staff came across the body on Tuesday morning and alerted campus police about the discovery. A university spokesperson told Newsweek the person found dead wasn't part of its faculty, staff, or student body.

"University Facilities staff found a deceased person in a room in Appleby Hall on Tuesday morning and reported it to the University of Minnesota Police Department," the statement sent to Newsweek said. "No foul play is suspected. The body was turned over to the care of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office to determine cause of death."

A pedestrian walks on the University of Minnesota campus on April 9, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A body was found on campus by university staff. Getty

"While the identity of this person is not yet public, the deceased is not a member of the Twin Cities campus community."

The University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety (UMPD) said in a Tuesday, April 18, Facebook statement: "UMPD is investigating an incident at Appleby Hall. There is no threat to the campus community."

The spokesperson added that the university doesn't actively monitor people who visit the campus based on whether or not they are students, faculty and staff.

According to the spokesperson, the Twin Cities campus is one of the nation's largest public university campuses in terms of population and size.

The spokesperson estimated there are about 100,000 people are on the campus on any given day.

Some parents of students called for increased security on campus, according to NBC affiliate KARE11.

Erin Brumm, a parent and Campus Safety Coalition board member, told the network: "People that have no business being in those buildings, have no business being in those buildings. Period."

A University of Minnesota spokesperson said: "We work to balance keeping our buildings available to the public with security practices that promote the safest possible environment for our campus community, including a robust access control program across more than 25 million gross square feet on the Twin Cities campus that requires U-Card access to certain facilities or during certain hours.

"In recent years we have made investments to increase staffing for UMPD and University Security personnel, to ensure consistent access control during non-public building hours, and to enhance camera coverage for all University buildings across the system, a network that currently includes more than 4,600 cameras."

The spokesperson added: "All of these are part of broader, layered approach to public safety on campus and in the Minneapolis neighborhoods immediately off campus."

