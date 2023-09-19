U.S.

Deadly Snake Bites Amazon Driver Delivering Package

By
U.S. Amazon Snake bite Florida

An Amazon driver is in "very serious" condition after a snake bite during a routine delivery in Florida.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning that the female driver was delivering a package in Palm City, in the southeastern portion of the state, when she was bitten by an Eastern diamondback rattlesnake. The snake was coiled up near the homeowner's front door in the Highland Reserves community.

"The driver walked to the door, put the package down and was struck by the snake," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post. "She immediately became ill and called out for help. The snake bite victim was transported to the hospital where she is in very serious condition."

A sheriff's office spokesperson told Newsweek via phone that a police report was not yet filed and that the driver's present condition is unknown. It's unclear where the driver was bitten or how large the snake was.

Newsweek reached out to Amazon via email for comment.

Rattlesnake Amazon Bite Venom
An Eastern diamondback rattlesnake moves through its enclosure on February 1, 2019, at the Atlanta Zoo in Atlanta, Georgia. On September 19, 2023, an Amazon driver in Florida was bitten by a species of the snake and was reportedly in "very serious" condition. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

This species of rattlesnake is the largest venomous snake in North America, according to National Geographic. It can reach up to 8 feet in length and weigh up to 10 pounds, though they average about 5.5 feet and 5 pounds.

Adults are usually between 33 and 72 inches. The largest ever recorded was 96 inches, according to the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory at the University of Georgia.

Their venom contains a potent hemotoxin that kills red blood cells and causes tissue damage. Although bites are described as extremely painful and can be fatal to humans, they typically don't result in death.

The snakes live on average in the wild for 10 to 20 years and tend to live in dry, pine flatwoods, sandy woodlands and coastal scrub habitats ranging from southern North Carolina to Florida and west to Louisiana.

These carnivores, whose population is dwindling, are widely recognized by their yellow-bordered and light-centered black diamonds. They eat an array of animals, including rats, mice, squirrels and birds.

Their aggression toward humans is described as more of a rare occasion.

"Feared as deadly and aggressive, diamondbacks are actually highly averse to human contact and only attack in defense," according to National Geographic. "Most bites occur when humans taunt or try to capture or kill a rattlesnake. They can accurately strike at up to one-third their body length."

Florida is home to 44 species of native snakes in coastal mangroves, salt marshes, freshwater wetlands, dry uplands and many residential areas, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Aside from the Eastern diamondback, only five of the state's 44 species are venomous: Eastern coral, Southern copperhead, cottonmouth, timber rattlesnake and dusky pygmy rattlesnake.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC