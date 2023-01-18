Deadly Snake Falls From Kitchen Hood and Slithers Behind Microwave

An Australian homeowner received the surprise of their life when a deadly 3-foot-long snake fell from their kitchen hood onto the stove top, and slithered across the kitchen counter.

When snake catcher Dan Marshall arrived at the scene in Riverton, South Australia, he found the eastern brown snake hidden underneath the homeowner's microwave. "My theory was that the snake was seeking shelter during extreme heat periods where it probably entered into the exterior wall of the house," he told Newsweek.

"Once in the double-brick walls it slowly made its way upwards, potentially over weeks. It then entered the kitchen via the rangehood, where the homeowner witnessed it fall from."

Marshall, who runs the Barossa Reptile Service, said that the snake could have been in the walls or rangehood for weeks, sheltering from the heat.

Eastern brown snakes are responsible for more snakebite fatalities than any other species in Australia and are considered to have the second-most toxic venom in the world. Their bite can release a highly potent neurotoxin, which progressively paralyzes the nerves of the victim's heart, lungs and diaphragm, causing them to suffocate.

The snakes are found across a wide range of habitats throughout southern and eastern Australia. Their natural habitat happens to include some of the most populated parts of the country, which means that run-ins with these deadly reptiles are not uncommon.

Eastern browns are known for their nervous temperament and often react defensively if they are threatened. This particular snake was no exception. "It was fairly defensive due to being cornered and probably not happy itself that it had been stuck in a house," Marshall said.

While it is difficult to prevent snakes from entering your property, snake catcher Tom Maddin, of Maddin's Gladstone Regional Reptile Catcher, previously told Newsweek that there are ways to minimize your risk.

"Don't leave water outside, try to get rid of all mice and rats, and, finally, try to keep your house and yard tidy. Snakes will only stay in one spot if they have a reason to, [like] a food/water source and hiding spots."

If you do see a snake on your property, Marshall has some simple advice: "Keep an eye on the snake from a safe distance and call a licensed snake catcher or if it's in a room, close the door and place a rolled up towel tight under the door and call a catcher."

