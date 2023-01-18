Deaf Dog Pretends to Completely Ignore Playful Puppy: 'He Noticed'

A deaf dog named Stingray has left the internet in stitches after a video of him ignoring a puppy who was desperately trying to play with him went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Monday by the dog's owner, under the username doggyslaycare, the dog can be seen laying on the floor at daycare as a loud puppy barks all around him trying to get his attention to play together. But Stingray, who is 100 percent deaf, ignores the puppy, who eventually tries his luck from a different angle.

The hilarious video comes with a caption that says: "This puppy wanted to play with my dog SO BAD but he's literally 100 percent deaf." Followed by: "100 percent deaf and 100 percent unbothered lmao."

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, as dogs age, they can suffer hearing loss just as humans, and generally, it's a gradual process, which may be difficult to notice.

Some dogs may lose their hearing as a result of chronic ear infections, while others may suffer a traumatic injury to the ear, resulting in hearing loss. Some dogs are also born deaf because of a genetic defect; this is called congenital deafness.

A few simple tests can check a dog's hearing at home including rattling your keys, squeaking a toy, clapping your hands behind the dog, ringing a bell and whistling, and if your dog doesn't respond to these sounds, there's a chance they may be deaf.

The video quickly attracted animal lovers from all over the platform, receiving over 729,300 views and 148,000 likes so far.

One user, Darealstksb, commented: "He looks blind too but he's cute." And GigiLeeXoXo said: "The way your dog looks at you like 'what does it WANT?!'" marina added: "He definitely knows he's there." And Rakyra wrote: "Why is he ignoring me?"

Isabel commented: "Trying so hard and your dogs like 'did you guys hear that? no?? okay cool imma keep laying here.'" And Adonica444_2 said: "He heard him he just don't like him."

While trishasmith972 said: "Nah he still knows and is still ignoring him [face with tears of joy emojis] he looked at him, he noticed."

Another user, Jasmine Nicole, wrote: "Your dog looked back like 'so you gonna tell him ?? Orrrrr ....'" And Bella said: "awhh that's so sweet I wish dogs could do sign language with their paws." melissakunkleman added: "My husband yapping at me in the morning before my second cup of coffee."

Newsweek reached out to doggyslaycare for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

