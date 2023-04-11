Laughter as Woman Training Deaf Dog in Preparation for Baby Goes Wrong

A video of a deaf dog being trained before the arrival of a new baby in a home has gone viral on TikTok, where it received over 215,000 views at the time of writing.

A message overlaid on the video shared by Lucy Dunne (@dunnebells_) , a personal trainer based in Melbourne, Australia, read: "Training our deaf dog in preparation for our baby," as a woman was seen sitting on a floor with what appeared to be a baby doll.

A caption shared with the post simply said: "Send help."

While teaching and training a deaf dog takes more time and planning than with a hearing dog, "the principles are identical," said veterinarians Ryan Llera and Robin Downing in an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains.

A stock image of a dog with its face near the head of a baby held by a person. A video of a deaf dog being trained for the arrival of a new baby in the home has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Deaf dogs must be taught specific visual signals, rather than verbal ones, to be associated with specific actions. Some people use American Sign Language (ASL), while others modify ASL for single-hand use when holding a leash in one hand. Some also create their own hand signals, with some help from the ASL dictionary.

The veterinarians noted that how effective the training is hinges on rewarding the action we want the dog to repeat.

"One key ingredient is to find a reward that is meaningful to the dog. Most dogs are food motivated, so training with treats usually works well. For some dogs, you may need to use a favorite toy as a reward instead," they explained.

How To Prepare Your Dog for the Arrival of a Baby

In another article for VCA, veterinarian Ernest Ward said "the vast majority of dogs readily accept infants after an initial period of adjustment and curiosity."

However, some might see a baby as "a strange mammal" or even as potential prey, and dogs that have never seen a newborn may not consider them humans.

So even with "normal, non-aggressive" family dogs, the following basic precautions should be taken in order, as outlined by Ward.

1. Be sure the dog can obey basic commands, such as sit, down, and stay, in a distracting environment.

2. Simulate activities that might take place once the baby is in the house.

3. Introduce the pup to the scent of the new baby before bringing the infant home.

4. Bring the baby into the house while the dog is confined.

5. Allow the pup to see but not get near the infant during the first visit.

6. Allow the pet to approach the baby under close supervision.

7. Allow the pup to roam freely through the house in the presence of the baby while being closely supervised by adults.

The woman in the latest viral video was seen handing what appeared to be a dog treat to a pup sitting across from her before she patted the baby doll's stomach.

The dog then reached its paw towards the doll before retreating it back to its body after the woman raised her hand.

After giving the pup a thumbs up, the woman then placed her pointer fingers together to create a triangle sign. This prompted the dog to run away from the woman before returning to its original position next to her on the floor.

The woman then gestured the triangle sign a few times, which saw the dog bow its head towards the floor each time. When she made the same sign again, the dog was seen throwing its left paw directly onto the face of the baby doll before later running off following a few more misunderstood signals.

"Oh God," a voice was heard saying while laughing in the video, adding: "You're in for a rough ride."

Another message overlaid at the end of the video said: "We've got some work to do!"

'Patience Will Pay Off'

Several users on TikTok were delighted by the dog in the latest viral video and praised the pup's efforts.

User Merry said the dog "just wanted to pat the baby," to which the original poster replied: "Love tap."

Anitta DeMoor said: "Baby might get punched now and then but that's what you get growing up with a sibling," with the original poster writing back: "So true."

Tony Murphy wrote: "He tried so hard!! 20/10 would let him babysit again," prompting the original poster to respond: "100 percent."

User @nat0601 wrote: "You're doing an amazing job! Patience will pay off and when the real baby arrives, the pup will know the difference. X"

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok and email. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.