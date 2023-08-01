Death of 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Prompts Wave of Tributes

Euphoria star Angus Cloud, 25, has died, according to a statement from his family on Monday.

Cloud became a rising star and a fan-favorite on the hit HBO series for his role of Fezco, a friendly and lovable drug dealer. A cause of death has not been released at this time, but according to a statement shared with multiple media outlets, Cloud's family said that he had "intensely struggled" since the recent death of his father, Conor Hickey.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," read the family's statement, which was shared with CNN. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

Angus Cloud attends Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Celebration at NeueHouse on August 11, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Cloud's family announced the young actor's death in a statement Monday. Rdin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the statement continued. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone," his family wrote. "We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

"Euphoria" cast mates Zendaya, left, and Angus Cloud, right, are pictured at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair via Getty

Cloud was born in Oakland, California, as Conor Angus Cloud Hickey on July 10, 1998, according to The New York Times. According to a profile from the Times last year, Cloud had never acted prior to his role on Euphoria, but made his big break in 2018 after being approached on the streets of New York City by a casting agent for the show. At the time, he was working as a waiter in Brooklyn.

Tributes poured in from several who had known and loved Cloud, including his co-star Javon Walton, who played Fezco's adopted younger brother, Ashtray, on the show.

"rest easy brother," Walton wrote on Instagram along with a photo of him and Cloud.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson also shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "There was no one quite like Angus."

"He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon," Levinson continued. "He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Drake, an executive producer for Euphoria, posted a photo of Cloud to his Instagram story, writing, "Good soul."

Javon Walton, left, and Angus Cloud, right, attend Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Celebration at NeueHouse on August 11, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Actress Kathrine Narducci, who portrayed Fezco's grandmother during a guest appearance at the beginning of Euphoria's second season, paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter, writing, "you were a gentle beautiful soul. You exited too soon."

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud," read a statement from the Euphoria Twitter account Monday evening. "He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Other celebrities also shared tributes for Cloud on Monday, including musician Questlove, who posted a photo of Cloud on Instagram.

"Fez was the spiritual center of Euphoria and definitely my fav character on the show," Questlove wrote. "Love to his entire family and to those who knew him."

Writer and columnist Evan Ross Katz also wrote in a post on Instagram, "An incredible talent and gentlest of souls with the brightest of futures ahead of him. Rest easy, Angus."

Actress Rachel Zegler took to Twitter with a reminder of "how loved you are" in light of Cloud's passing.

"please remember how loved you are," read the post. "this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise. there are reasons to stick around. and this world needs you. oh, angus. we celebrate you."