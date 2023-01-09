Woman Shares Genius 'Envelope System' To Declutter Home of 1,000 Items

A video of a woman sharing a decluttering hack inspired by an "envelope system" for saving money has gone viral on TikTok, where it received 1.4 million views at the time of this writing.

A caption posted with the video shared by TikTok user @theblondebibee said: "Here's to decluttering and minimizing in 2023," while a message overlaid on it read: "Decluttering my home by getting rid of 1,095 items."

The poster said this decluttering method is a spin on an existing "envelope system" of saving money. That system sees a person pick out a random envelope from ones with a number written on each of them, which denotes the amount of money to be put away in the envelope as savings.

The clip shows a woman cutting a sheet of white paper into small pieces. According to the video, each piece of paper was labeled with a number from 1 to 30 and then 1 to 20 a few times, before they were folded up and put in a basket.

A voice in the video clip said: "I'm going to draw one [piece of paper] every day. The number on that piece of paper is the number of items I'm going to get rid of in order to declutter my home in 2023."

According to the TikToker, the numbers on the envelopes add up to a total of 1,095 items. "That sounds like a lot but it's pretty doable. So day No. 1, I'm doing 17 pieces," the user said as the clip ends.

If you're in desperate need of decluttering your home and struggle to part ways with your possessions, you're not alone.

According to a September 2019 study in the peer-reviewed Journal of Affective Disorders, around 2.5 percent of the general population meet the criteria for hoarding disorder.

The disorder, which was given its own diagnostic criteria in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5O) in 2013, is defined as "a persistent difficulty discarding possessions, resulting in an accumulation of belongings causing severe clutter and the obstruction/congestion of living areas which creates significant distress and impairment in functioning," the study explained.

According to the American Psychological Association, hoarding disorder is marked by three key characteristics, which include:

Difficulty letting go of material possessions.

Excessive or compulsive acquisition of new items.

Disorganization and an inability to prevent clutter.

Decluttering your home can have several benefits for your health, according to an October 2021 WebMD article medically reviewed by Dr. Dan Brennan. They include:

Better focus: Visual clutter can be a distraction that makes it hard to focus on the tasks at hand.

Higher self-esteem: Decluttering can help you feel more in control of your living space.

Better relationships: Clutter can sometimes create conflict with family and friends who might be impacted by the clutter, especially those you live with.

Lower risk of asthma and allergies: Decluttering can allow you to better clean your living space and prevent pests, reduce dust, mold and mildew, which can cause asthma and allergies.

Several TikTokers were inspired to try the decluttering hack in the latest viral video.

Ann Businger said: "I LOVE this idea," while Courtney_M wrote: "Just started today and of course I get 28 [crying laughing emojis]. Thanks for sharing the idea!!"

Daixuiri said: "I went and found paper, pen and scissors and did this! can I ask how you knew where to start? I feel overwhelmed [teary eyed faced emoji]."

Zoey Rankin suggested combining the decluttering and savings envelope hacks, saying: "Declutter 17 items AND put $17 into an envelope!"

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment. This video has not been independently verified.

