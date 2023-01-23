Defense System Put Near Putin Home Amid Fear of Long-Range Attack: Report

A Pantsir-S1 air defense system was recently placed close to a residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a Monday report by an independent Russian news outlet.

Agentstvo, an investigate site launched in 2021, shared a message on its Telegram channel that said a Pantsir was placed near Putin's home in the Novgorod region. The message included a photograph of what Agentstvo said was the Pantsir stationed to protect the Russian leader's residence.

Last week, pictures and videos began circulating on social media that appeared to show images of Pantsir systems place on rooftops of several key government buildings in Moscow. The move to put defense systems in the Russian capital came after drone attacks struck targets inside Russian territory late last year.

Agentstvo said that the system in Novgorod was reportedly installed several weeks ago, soon after the drone attacks. The outlet wrote that it had spoken with local residents about the system and was told the Pantsir was on combat duty with at least three servicemen tending to it.

Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the December drone attacks within Russia's borders, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's forces could reportedly soon receive more weapons from the United States capable of reaching inside Russia.

Pantsir defense systems incorporate anti-aircraft guns and missiles to intercept missiles at a range of 7 kilometers and tactical aircraft at up to 20 kilometers. Putin's residence in the Novgorod region is said to be about 6 kilometers from where the Pantsir was placed, according to Agentstvo.

Along with evidence spreading online of Pantsir systems being outfitted on Moscow rooftops, S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems have also reportedly been sighted in various places throughout Russia. These systems are capable of hitting aerial targets at ranges of up to 250 kilometers and intercepting ballistic missiles from a distance of up to 60 kilometers.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday declined to confirm that missile defense systems have been placed near strategic sites in Russia. When questioned about sightings of defense systems by reporters, Peskov referred such queries to Russia's defense ministry.

"They are responsible for ensuring the security of the country in general and the capital in particular, therefore it is better to ask the defense ministry about all measures that are taken," he said, according to The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based online publication.

Agentstvo wrote that Putin's Novgorod home, in the town of Valday, is considered an official residence of the president. However, the outlet said the belief is that Putin uses the house "as a place of personal leisure" where he entertain relatives, friends and celebrities.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment.