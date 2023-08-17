Dehumidifier Recall List: 42 Different Models Flagged as Fire Risk

About 1.5 million dehumidifiers sold in the U.S. are being recalled because they can overheat and catch fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The CPSC recall involves 42 models of dehumidifier manufactured by Gree, a Chinese appliance company, with brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze. The models were manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014, the commission said in a notice posted on its website.

Gree is aware of at least 23 of the recalled dehumidifiers catching fire and 688 instances of overheating, resulting in about $168,000 million in property damage, the commission added.

The recalled model numbers are also listed on the CPSC's website.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said 1.56 million dehumidifiers manufactured by Gree were being recalled. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The brand name and pint capacity are printed on the back, front or side of the dehumidifier. The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front or side of the unit.

The dehumidifiers were sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Sam's Club, Sears, Walmart and other states from 2011 through 2014. They cost between $110 and $400.

The units are white, beige, gray or black plastic. They measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.

Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers immediately, unplug them and contact Gree for a refund, the CPSC said.

The news comes after Gree USA, a subsidiary of the Chinese company, was ordered in April to pay a $500,000 fine after pleading guilty to failing to notify the CPSC that millions of dehumidifiers it sold to U.S. consumers were defective and could catch fire.

The company pleaded guilty in January to a felony violation of the Consumer Product Safety Act, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The fine, along with provisions to pay restitution to victims, was part of a $91 million resolution with three related Gree companies. It was the first corporate criminal enforcement action brought under the Consumer Product Safety Act, the DOJ added.

The companies—Gree USA, Gree Zhuhai and Gree Hong Kong—knew their dehumidifiers were defective, failed to meet safety standards and could catch fire, but only reported and recalled the dehumidifiers after consumer complaints about fires and harm continued to mount, according to court filings.

"This corporation endangered the safety of American consumers by failing to promptly report a known problem with their defective humidifiers," United States Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement at the time.

"Fortunately, authorities were able to stop this practice before Gree USA could cause greater harm. This historic case underscores our commitment to protect the public from dangerous products that could cause consumers real harm and to hold accountable corporate entities who knowing violate our laws in promotion of their greed."