Deion Sanders to Players After Brawl: 'If One Fights, We All Fight'

Most football coaches tend to spend the sweltering days of August trying to prevent tempers from flaring and fights from breaking out during practice.

"Coach Prime" is not like most coaches.

Deion Sanders, in his first year as the University of Colorado's head coach, chewed out his team after witnessing a scuffle break out during Tuesday's practice. But not because there was a fight—because some players didn't get involved in it.

Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones tossed running back Anthony Hankerson to the ground after a practice rep, which didn't go unnoticed by the Buffs offensive line. Offensive tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan started shoving Milliner-Jones and a brawl ensued involving multiple Buffs players.

Sanders is now the coach at Colorado and ripped his players for not joining a brawl in practice.

After some pushing and yelling, other players and assistant coaches broke up the fight.

Sanders joined an offensive huddle moments later, where he voiced his displeasure after seeing some players walk off the field instead of going to defend their teammates.

"I seen two of you walking off, over there, and you've got a key teammate fighting," Sanders said. "Where they do that at? Where they do that at?"

"Not here," the players responded.

"If one fights, we all fight," Sanders said. "You understand that? I don't want to see you all walking off when somebody's fighting. Never again."

The exchange was captured and posted to YouTube by Well Off Media. The account is run by the Sanders family, specifically Deion Sanders Jr.

Colorado is going to have to fight—maybe not as literally—if it wants to improve on last season's 1-11 record. Sanders accepted the Colorado job in December after a three-year run coaching at Jackson State. The Hall of Fame cornerback is taking over for Karl Dorrell, who was fired after an 0-5 start last season.

Sanders launched a massive roster overall after taking over at Colorado. Dozens of players were brought in via the transfer portal. That included Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and former No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter.

Sanders also told his team that he finally had the cast removed from his foot after undergoing a second surgery to address blood clots in his legs. The cast was in place, Sanders said, to help improve blood flow to his toes. The 56-year-old is hoping to feel well enough to run out onto the field with his team at the start of the regular season.

Colorado opens its season on September 2 against TCU.