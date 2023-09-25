Delight as Dog Refuses to Leave Grandparents as He's Fed 'Unlimited Treats'

A social-media video of an English bulldog refusing to leave his grandparents' house has led to plenty of laughter online after it was viewed by more than 861,000 TikTok users.

The clip, shared to TikTok on September 20 as @stanleytheenglishbulldog, introduced viewers to Stanley the dog and said that he is extremely reluctant to leave his home away from home because of the unlimited treats he has there.

Some kids are usually in for an indulgent treat when they visit their grandparents' home, which becomes known as where they can throw all parental rules out the window and enjoy the day doing whatever they want. Stanley the dog's experience at his grandparents' home looks to have been no different, as the pet stubbornly declined his owner's offer of going back home.

The English bulldog breed is known to be loyal and docile, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), but it looks as though Stanley has pledged his loyalty to the wrong people!

"Kind but courageous, friendly but dignified, the bulldog is a thick-set, low-slung, well-muscled bruiser whose 'sourmug' face is the universal symbol of courage and tenacity," the AKC writes online.

"These docile, loyal companions adapt well to town or country," the pet registry experts added.

"Don't mistake their easygoing ways for laziness. Bulldogs enjoy brisk walks and need regular moderate exercise, along with a careful diet, to stay trim," the AKC said.

Despite the warning about their tendency to gain weight easily, bulldogs are a popular breed and have been adored members of American families for centuries now.

A young English bulldog stands on the grass. A viral video of a similar dog refusing to leave his grandparents' house has warmed plenty of hearts online. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform by @stanleytheenglishbulldog, the TikTok post has been liked by over 80,000 users and commented on more than 480 times. Plenty of TikTok users have been keen to share their amusement at the viral moment in the post's comment section.

"It looks like he's came to the door to wave you off," one user wrote, while another added: "He said 'I don't know them'."

"He's like grandpa you don't understand there's rules in that house," joked a different user.

Newsweek reached out to @stanleytheenglishbulldog for comment via TikTok.

