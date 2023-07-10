Delight As Great Dane Squeezes Into Tiny Elevator: 'Stairs Are Even Worse'

A Great Dane squishing into a tiny elevator is melting hearts online, with TikTokers amazed by the huge hound's "reversing" skills.

In the adorable video titled "My Great Dane VS a tiny Parisian elevator," user Melanie Demi (@herboozytails) and her dog Lucas are faced with a pint-sized elevator in their Paris apartment building. Barely large enough to fit a human, let alone an adult Great Dane, the pair have to use innovative methods to fit inside.

To squeeze into the slim, rectangular-shaped room, Lucas is hilariously forced to reverse like a car, which he does with minimal instruction.

"Go glad we taught him to 'back up' as a puppy," she says in the caption.

Demi then slots in next to him, with there just enough room for the doors to close and for her to push the button.

"If you're claustrophobic, probably skip now," she added.

Lucas sits patiently while the elevator descends, before the duo back steadily out of the door on their floor.

"Gotta make sure the coast is clear so we don't scare anyone," Demi said.

The pair exit into a slender corridor, not much wider than the minuscule elevator, highlighting Lucas's impressive size.

"Not for the faint of heart, but the stairs are even worse," Demi wrote alongside the post, which has received 1.5 million views in just two days.

Great Danes can reach up to 32 inches at the shoulder, according to the American Kennel Club. One of the world's largest dog breeds, Great Danes can weigh up to 175 pounds.

Described by Britannica as "the tallest of the working dog breeds," Great Danes were originally bred in Germany more than four centuries ago. They were designed to hunt boars, but their large size is accompanied by a friendly, playful nature. This makes them popular pets, although their boundless energy and proportions can pose challenges when puppy training.

Demi and her partner Albert have been traveling across Europe for the past year with their three dogs. Alongside Lucas, their pack includes rescue pups Cooper and Brooklyn.

@herboozytails not for the faint of heart, but the stairs are even worse + we’re on the 6th floor lol ♬ Good Vibes (Instrumental) - Ellen Once Again

In the comments, Demi explained that the stairs in their current rental are slender and winding, meaning the elevator is the safer option for her super-sized dog.

"They're spiral, super narrow, and slick! Not very safe for them to walk down," she explained.

Due to Lucas's size, Demi leaves the apartment first with Lucas followed by Albert with Cooper and Brooklyn.

Dog lovers adored the giant Great Dane and his reversing abilities, with user5678493103 Molly calling him "the best boy."

"What a well behaved gentleman," agreed Shieldthatguards.

"Beautifully executed," said The Husky Moon.

"It's like an 18 wheeler backing into a bay," joked prophetx14.

"Smallest elevator I've ever laid eyes on," said Shelby Coltrin.

"I don't even think I could fit in there," commented K.

"I was holding my breath the whole time," said Furlou.

"He's amazing," said NYCNoleGirl. "I wouldn't do that elevator alone and he handled it so very well."

"He is such a calm boy," wrote Goatman. "Very well done with the training!"

While upinsyder commented: "I'd be delighted to see your scooby doo exit the elevator."

