U.S.

Delta Plane Switches Directions Mid-Flight After Anonymous Threat

By
U.S. Airplanes Delta Delta Airlines Boston

A Delta Airlines flight was forced to change course midway through its journey after an anonymous threat was reported.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon and involved Flight 5770, run by Republic Airways on behalf of Delta, which had departed from Boston's Logan Airport en route to Newark, New Jersey. Partway through the journey, however, the plane turned around and returned to Boston after a tip was made "to a New Jersey police agency that a passenger aboard the plane had allegedly made threats related to the safety of the flight," according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The exact nature of the alleged threat has not been disclosed to the public at this time. The State Police's official statement described the tip as coming from an "anonymous third-party caller."

Once Flight 5770 landed back in Boston, it was greeted by Massport Fire and Massachusetts State Police, with state troopers arriving to escort an unidentified man off the plane. Members of the State Police Bomb Squad conducted searches of the man's two carry-on bags, utilizing "explosive ordinance detection dogs," ultimately finding no threats onboard.

Delta flight at Logan
A Delta airplane takes off from Boston Logan International Airport, earlier this year. A Delta Airlines flight was forced to change course midway through its journey after an anonymous threat was reported. Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe/Getty

"No hazards were located," the statement noted. "The passenger had no checked luggage. After the passenger was removed and his bags cleared, the airplane departed again for Newark."

Spiking in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, incidents involving unruly passengers on flights have been on the decline recently. Fox Business reported that less than 2,500 such incidents were reported last year, down from their peak of nearly 6,000 in 2021.

In a later statement reported on by Boston 25 News, the State Police reported that the unnamed man had cooperated with authorities and that the original call was deemed to be a hoax.

"The man left the barracks after cooperating with investigators," the statement read. "The investigation into the source of the hoax call, which was made to authorities in another state, is being conducted by another law enforcement jurisdiction."

As of Monday afternoon, the investigation into the allegations remains ongoing, and no charges are currently being sought against any party. Newsweek reached out to the Massachusetts State Police via email for comment.

Responding to an inquiry from Insider, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that Flight 5770 was "returned safely" to Logan Airport after the crew was alerted to "a possible security issue." A spokesman for Republic Airways also told the outlet that the threat report came only minutes after takeoff, and that the return was done "to facilitate the removal of a passenger." The spokesman also issued an apology to all who were impacted by the situation.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC