Opinion

As a Democrat, Biden Could Afford to Ignore RFK Jr. Not Anymore | Opinion

, Newsweek Deputy Opinion Editor
Opinion 2024 Election President Robert F. Kennedy Jr. John F. Kennedy

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign began as a joke in bad taste. His positions on vaccines (anti) should have disqualified him from cocktail parties and polite society long before he decided to seek the highest office in the strongest country in the world.

Kennedy is in possession of a noble name from a long-gone Camelot. RFK Jr.'s father was powerful attorney general of the United States under his now-idolized and idealized brother, John Fitzgerald Kennedy. RFK Senior was also a senator who seemed to be closing in on the 1968 Democratic nomination for president when he was assassinated, as John had been five years earlier. But Junior has fallen short.

His single redeeming Democratic credential would be his environmentalism, which is long-standing and in keeping with the party of today. Yet that hardly makes up for his deficiencies.

Kennedy Goes for a Walk
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is seen on July 21, in New York. MEGA/GC Images

When Kennedy entered the Democratic primary earlier this year, it generated some noise. With his name and his near-familiar looks, it was inevitable that the media would swoon. They did, and in so doing, they helped him to the place where he now stands: a threat to the very democracy his family traditionally served so well.

When RFK Jr. was running as a Democrat, President Joe Biden could afford to laugh at the campaign and ignore calls for a debate. A 50-percent lead in the polls will give you a certain confidence in yourself and contempt for your opponent. It was a challenge Biden could practically welcome.

But now RFK Jr. is reportedly switching from the traditional political home of the Kennedys to run for president as an Independent. His chances of becoming president are still laughable, but Biden can't afford to simply take the joke.

It shouldn't be so, but the race between former President Donald Trump and Biden is a squeezingly close head-to-head when it's just the two of them. There are enough Americans who are dying to vote for Trump, a fascist dictator-in-waiting with thoughts of revenge against the Republic on his mind, to at least keep it close.

But when you introduce a joker into the deck, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found Kennedy takes 14 percent of the national tally, leaving Biden a point or so behind Trump.

We should all be scared stiff of such an outcome—or at least, those of us who value democracy.

It's not that the current Kennedy on offer can possibly win. It's the fact that he could play the spoiler against a weak incumbent that is terrifying.

People for whatever their reasons don't like President Biden all that much, to say the least. One often hears his age brought up as the explanation, yet he's been more effective in terms of passing legislation at age 80 than his former boss, President Barack Obama, was while in his 40s. It's a minor miracle. Yet it brings Biden little love.

And with his amazing name recognition and alleged Democratic credentials, it's possible that just enough people will be fooled and peeled away from Biden by Kennedy's bid.

Kennedy appears to have been a man of integrity who has lost his way. Now what's left is a man of privilege, name recognition, and lost potential who stands to turn his ancestors over in their graves—not through his success,but through his ability to cause the failure of someone who deserves a second bite at the apple of the presidency.

If there's anything left of the Kennedy in RFK Jr., it's time to get serious, sit down, and shut up—for the sake of us all. Our democracy—our country—depends upon it.

Jason Fields is a deputy opinion editor at Newsweek and the author of the acclaimed Holocaust novel Death in Twilight.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Sports
Podcasts
Newsletters
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Sports
Podcasts
Newsletters
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
Pawsitively (Mondays to Fridays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
The Debate (Tuesdays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC