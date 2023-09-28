News

Democrat Goes Viral Blasting GOP on Trump: 'Act Like They're Blind'

By
News Democrats Republicans Donald Trump Joe Biden

A Democratic congresswoman has gone viral for accusing Republicans during the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden of pretending to be "blind" when it comes to incriminating evidence against former President Donald Trump.

Representative Jasmine Crockett, serving her first term representing Texas' 30th Congressional District, laid into Republicans on Thursday for investigating Biden's alleged corruption while ignoring evidence against Trump. The former president has pleaded not guilty to 91 felony counts in four separate criminal indictments this year.

House Republicans have opened an impeachment inquiry into Biden but have yet to produce any clear evidence of a crime by the president. During an at-times chaotic hearing on Thursday, witnesses presented by Republicans admitted that they did not have evidence of Biden committing a crime.

Crockett pointed out the lack of clear evidence against Biden during the hearing before admonishing Republicans for supposedly ignoring evidence against Trump. A viral video of the moment had been shared on X, formerly Twitter, more than 5.1 million times at the time of publication.

Jasmine Crockett Democrats Republicans Trump Biden Impeachment
Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas is pictured during a House meeting in Washington, D.C., on January 31, 2023. Crockett, a Democrat, on Thursday lashed out at Republicans during a hearing on the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Kevin Dietsch

"When you're talking about impeachment, you're talking about high crimes or misdemeanors," Crockett said. "I can't seem to find the crime, and honestly no one has testified of what crime they believe the president of the United States has committed."

"But when we start talking about things that look like evidence, they want to act like they're blind," she added, while holding up an image of boxes of documents in a bathroom at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. "They don't know what this is? These are our national secrets, looks like in the s***ter to me."

Crockett went on to hold up another photo of classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago and proceeded to read off a list of several charges against the former president.

She then claimed that the only evidence Republicans had uncovered about the current president was that he loved his son Hunter Biden "unconditionally," before pointing out that the impeachment inquiry was happening just before a looming government shutdown.

"I will tell you what the president has been guilty of," said Crockett. "He has unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally. And that is the only evidence that they have brought forward. And honestly, I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child."

"Until they find some evidence, we need to get back to the people's work," she continued. "Which means keeping this government open so that people don't go hungry in the streets of the United States."

A clip of Crockett's remarks shared on X by the account @Acyn and captioned "Omg wow this" quickly went viral. Crockett herself re-shared a complimentary post from Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, remarking "Thanks Luke Skywalker" in the process.

Newsweek reached out for comment to Crockett's office via email on Thursday night.

Despite Republican witnesses having testified on Thursday that evidence of an impeachable crime by Biden is lacking, GOP Representative James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, has previously stated that there is a "mountain of evidence" against Biden.

In a statement emailed to Newsweek, White House Spokesperson for Oversight and Investigations Sharon Yang called the impeachment hearing "a failed effort" that saw Republicans wasting "hours peddling debunked lies, even as their own witnesses admitted there is no evidence that merits this baseless stunt."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC