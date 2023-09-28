Democrat Goes Viral Blasting GOP on Trump: 'Act Like They're Blind'

A Democratic congresswoman has gone viral for accusing Republicans during the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden of pretending to be "blind" when it comes to incriminating evidence against former President Donald Trump.

Representative Jasmine Crockett, serving her first term representing Texas' 30th Congressional District, laid into Republicans on Thursday for investigating Biden's alleged corruption while ignoring evidence against Trump. The former president has pleaded not guilty to 91 felony counts in four separate criminal indictments this year.

House Republicans have opened an impeachment inquiry into Biden but have yet to produce any clear evidence of a crime by the president. During an at-times chaotic hearing on Thursday, witnesses presented by Republicans admitted that they did not have evidence of Biden committing a crime.

Crockett pointed out the lack of clear evidence against Biden during the hearing before admonishing Republicans for supposedly ignoring evidence against Trump. A viral video of the moment had been shared on X, formerly Twitter, more than 5.1 million times at the time of publication.

Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas is pictured during a House meeting in Washington, D.C., on January 31, 2023. Crockett, a Democrat, on Thursday lashed out at Republicans during a hearing on the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Kevin Dietsch

"When you're talking about impeachment, you're talking about high crimes or misdemeanors," Crockett said. "I can't seem to find the crime, and honestly no one has testified of what crime they believe the president of the United States has committed."

"But when we start talking about things that look like evidence, they want to act like they're blind," she added, while holding up an image of boxes of documents in a bathroom at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. "They don't know what this is? These are our national secrets, looks like in the s***ter to me."

Crockett went on to hold up another photo of classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago and proceeded to read off a list of several charges against the former president.

She then claimed that the only evidence Republicans had uncovered about the current president was that he loved his son Hunter Biden "unconditionally," before pointing out that the impeachment inquiry was happening just before a looming government shutdown.

"I will tell you what the president has been guilty of," said Crockett. "He has unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally. And that is the only evidence that they have brought forward. And honestly, I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child."

"Until they find some evidence, we need to get back to the people's work," she continued. "Which means keeping this government open so that people don't go hungry in the streets of the United States."

A clip of Crockett's remarks shared on X by the account @Acyn and captioned "Omg wow this" quickly went viral. Crockett herself re-shared a complimentary post from Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, remarking "Thanks Luke Skywalker" in the process.

Newsweek reached out for comment to Crockett's office via email on Thursday night.

Despite Republican witnesses having testified on Thursday that evidence of an impeachable crime by Biden is lacking, GOP Representative James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, has previously stated that there is a "mountain of evidence" against Biden.

In a statement emailed to Newsweek, White House Spokesperson for Oversight and Investigations Sharon Yang called the impeachment hearing "a failed effort" that saw Republicans wasting "hours peddling debunked lies, even as their own witnesses admitted there is no evidence that merits this baseless stunt."