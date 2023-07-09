News

Democrat Rips Biden Over Cluster Munitions: 'Crossing a Line'

By
News U.S. Politics Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War War

Representative Barbara Lee, a California Democrat, ripped President Joe Biden's decision to send Ukraine cluster munitions on Sunday morning, warning the move is "crossing a line."

The Biden administration announced plans this week to send Ukraine cluster munitions, which are controversial bombs that would provide Ukrainian forces a more powerful defense against Russia, but carry a high risk of civilian casualties. More than 120 countries have banned cluster munitions due to these humanitarian concerns. Biden's decision has sparked pushback from Biden's fellow Democrats, with some allies voicing opposition to sending these weapons to the war-torn country.

Lee, who is running in the state's Senate race next year, called out the president over cluster munitions during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union.

"Cluster bombs should never be used. That's crossing a line," the Democratic lawmaker told host Jake Tapper. "We know what takes place in terms of cluster bombs being very dangerous to civilians. They don't always immediately explode. Children can step on them. That's a line we should not cross."

Democrat rips Biden's cluster munition transfer Ukraine
President Joe Biden is seen during a White House event about lowering health care costs on Friday. Biden is "crossing a line" by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, said Representative Barbara Lee, a California Democrat, during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

While criticizing the move to send Ukraine's military cluster bombs, Lee, a progressive who was the only member of Congress to vote against the Afghanistan war in 2001, also said Biden has done a "good job" in managing Russian President Vladimir Putin's "aggressive" war in Ukraine.

Tapper pressed Lee about whether the United States sending Ukraine cluster bombs would equate to war crimes, pointing to a previous White House statement accusing Russia's use of the weapons potentially constituting such crimes.

Lee did not go as far as to say the transfer of cluster bombs to Ukraine would constitute war crimes, instead issuing a warning about how the move could affect the way the U.S. is viewed across the globe.

"We would risk losing our moral leadership. Because when you look at the fact that over 120 countries have signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions saying they should never be used, they should never be used," Lee said. "And in fact many of us have urged the administration to sign onto this convention. I'm hoping the administration would reconsider this because these are very dangerous bombs. They're dangerous weapons, and this is a line I don't believe we should cross."

Newsweek reached out to the White House and Lee's campaign for comment via email.

Meanwhile, Lee was one of 19 House Democrats who signed onto a letter condemning Biden's decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine.

These lawmakers wrote that the U.S. can support Ukraine in ways that do not "undermine the United States' leadership in advocating for human rights around the world, enable indiscriminate harm that will only further endanger Ukrainian civilians, or distance us from European partners in the conflict who are signatories to the U.N. Convention opposing cluster munitions."

The letter continued: "The White House's announcement runs counter to Congress's restrictions on the transfer of these weapons and severely undermines our moral leadership. It underscores the work still ahead to press the U.S. to join the international community in banning the use of cluster munitions."

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC