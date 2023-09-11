Democrat Slams Gavin Newsom for Using 'Token' Black Woman Appointment

Democratic Representative and Senate candidate Barbara Lee slammed Governor Gavin Newsom's pledge to appoint a Black woman to the Senate in the case of a vacancy as a "token appointment."

Newsom, also a Democrat, said on NBC News' Meet the Press over the weekend he would be inclined to appoint an interim replacement if Senator Dianne Feinstein, whose health has been a topic of concern, resigns before her term ends in 2024. He told NBC News host Chuck Todd he would not appoint anyone running in the Senate race because he does not "want to get involved" in the primary. He has previously pledged to appoint a Black woman to the Senate if the seat opens up before the 2024 election, sparking speculation Lee could be among his picks. Currently, no Black women serve in the Senate.

Lee, a progressive Congresswoman representing areas including Oakland and Berkeley, criticized Newsom's remarks in a statement posted to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference on February 01, 2023, in Sacramento, California. U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol December 8, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Lee called out Newsom for his "token appointment" of a Black woman to replace Dianne Feinstein if she leaves before her appointment is up. Alex Wong/Getty & Justin Sullivan/Getty

"I am troubled by the Governor's remarks. The idea that a Black woman should be appointed only as a caretaker to simply is insulting to countless Black women across this country who have carried the Democratic Party to victory election after election," Lee wrote.

She continued: "The perspective of Black women in the US Senate is sorely needed—and needed for more than a few months. Governor Newsom knows this, which is why he made the pledge in the first place. If the Governor intends to keep his promise and appoint a Black woman to the Senate, the people of California deserve the best possible person for that job. Not a token appointment."

I am troubled by the Governor’s remarks. The idea that a Black woman should be appointed only as a caretaker to simply check a box is insulting to countless Black women across this country who have carried the Democratic Party to victory election after election. https://t.co/Q5Q3jznuFd — Barbara Lee (@BarbaraLeeForCA) September 11, 2023

Governor Newsom's Senior Advisor for Communications & Strategy Anthony York responded to Lee in a statement to Newsweek.

"This is a hypothetical on top of a hypothetical. There is no vacancy for any U.S. Senate seat, nor does the Governor anticipate there will be one. Voters will have their say on who should replace Senator Feinstein when they go to the polls less than 6 months from now," York said.

Lee is one of several candidates running in the primary election. California uses a "jungle primary" system, so the two candidates who receive the most votes, regardless of their political party, advance to the general election. Lee has positioned herself as the most progressive Democrat in the race, earning support from progressive groups as well as those hoping to end the absence of Black women in the Senate.

However, polls suggest her campaign has struggled to build momentum.

Democrats Adam Schiff and Katie Porter, both of whom are also members of Congress, have led most surveys on the race. Like Lee, Porter is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and is also trying to appeal to progressive voters in the deeply Democratic state.

The most recent poll from the University of Berkeley ICS found that 20 percent of voters planned to vote for Schiff, while 17 percent said they would vote for Porter in the primary election. Only seven percent said they would back Lee. Another 24 percent of voters supported other candidates, and 32 percent remained undecided.

The poll surveyed 6,030 registered voters from August 24 to 29 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.