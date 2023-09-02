Democrat Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for Showing 'Pornography' in House

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been accused of showing "d*** pics" and "essentially pornography" in Congress by a Democratic lawmaker, who also said Donald Trump has been "the most destructive force ever to be in the White House."

The remarks were made by California Representative Robert Garcia during an appearance on Meidas Touch, a media outlet that describes itself as pro-democracy.

Garcia's comments seem to reference an incident on July 19 when Greene held up multiple images appearing to show Hunter Biden engaging in sexual acts during a House Oversight Committee hearing. The hearing was over the Justice Department's handling of the tax investigation into President Joe Biden's son.

The incident provoked an angry backlash from Democrats, with Ranking Member Jamie Raskin describing Greene as "over time and unbecoming of this hearing" before Committee Chair James Comer said her time had expired.

Marjorie Taylor Greene on July 13, 2023, in Washington, DC. California Representative Robert Garcia accused Greene of showing "d*** pics" in Congress during an interview with Meidas Touch. GETTY/Anna Moneymaker

The discussion with Garcia was hosted by Ben Meiselas, an attorney and one of three brothers who founded Meidas Touch.

Meiselas commented: "But how unfortunate for our democracy that you only have one political party actually living in reality, while you have another political party involved in their fantasy, fascist, Hunter Biden movie world and it's just weird and it's frankly, as an American, their conduct is embarrassing.

"Like are you embarrassed? When you're there and you're sitting there, you're a member of Congress, this is what you wanted to do your whole life, you've worked in government, you wear that pin, then you've got Marjorie Taylor Greene like doing squats and you've got Jim Jordan acting like a maniac—it's embarrassing stuff."

Meiselas: You’re sitting there. You’re a member of Congress. This is what you wanted to do your whole life… and then you got Marjorie Taylor Greene doing squats



Garcia: She’s showing dick pics in committee meetings… pic.twitter.com/KUd1wz7lrm — Acyn (@Acyn) September 2, 2023

Garcia responded, stating: "It's not just doing squats, she's showing like d*** pics in committee meetings...showing essentially pornography in the House because she's obsessed with the president's children and so it is disturbing, these folks are not ready for any serious role in government. In fact, they're there to be disrupters and to bring chaos and to damage all of these institutions.

"Donald Trump has forever changed this country and our government. I personally believe he's been the most destructive force ever to be in the White House, he's the biggest conman ever to be in the White House and we're all living now in his destruction."

A nearly two-minute clip of the conversation was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the Acyn account which posts footage of prominent political events. It received over 1,000 likes and was viewed more than 69,000 times.

Greene defended her decision to show private images of Hunter Biden in Congress during an interview with Rob Schmitt on conservative network Newsmax when she claimed two committee witnesses "stumbled upon finding Hunter Biden's involvement in prostitution, involvement in making pornography back in November of 2018."

This is a reference to allegations made to the House Oversight Committee by IRS whistleblower Joe Ziegler, who said he had evidence that Hunter Biden claimed bank deductions for escorts.

In response to the photographs held up by Greene, Hunter's attorney Abbe David Lowell filed an ethics complaint. In a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics, he said the Georgia Republican had "blatantly violated House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct" and "lowered herself, and by extension the entire House of Representatives, to a new level of abhorrent behavior."

The committee launched a major investigation into the Biden family's business activities after Republicans took control of the House at the November 2022 midterm elections.

In a statement provided to Newsweek at the time, White House spokesperson Ian Sams said: "Instead of wasting time on politically-motivated attacks on a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney, the rule of law, and the independence of our justice system, House Republicans should join President Biden to focus on the issues most important to the American people like continuing to lower inflation, create jobs, and strengthen health care."