Democrat Staffers Attacked With Bat, Suspect Demands Info on Congressman

Two staffers for Representative Gerry Connolly, a Virginia Democrat, were attacked by an individual armed with a baseball bat on Monday morning, the congressman said.

The suspect, who has not been identified by law enforcement, entered Connolly's district office in Fairfax, Virginia, carrying a baseball bat and asked to meet with the congressman. He then attacked the two staffers, Connolly said in a statement.

Both staff members were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspected attacker has been arrested, according to the statement. More information about the attack, including a motive, has not been released by authorities.

Rep. Gerry Connolly listens at a news conference outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on June 16, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Two of Connolly's staff members were attacked by a bat-wielding assailant in his Fairfax district office Monday morning, the congressman said in a press release.

"I have the best team in Congress," Connolly wrote. "My District Office staff made themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff's accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating."

Connolly represents Virginia's 11th Congressional District, which encompasses suburbs of Washington, D.C. He said his current focus is ensuring his staff members "are receiving the care they need."

Fairfax City Police tweeted on Monday afternoon, "Police are currently on scene at 10680 Main Street #140, the office of Congressman Gerry Connolly, investigating the assault of two staff members. The victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in police custody."

Other Virginia lawmakers responded to the attack Monday afternoon. Representative Don Beyer, also a Virginia Democrat, tweeted: "This is very, very scary. Sending my best wishes to @GerryConnolly and his team, with hopes for swift recoveries of his staffers who were injured in this violent attack. My thanks to the authorities working to keep everyone safe."

Democratic Senator Mark Warner tweeted, "Intimidation and violence – especially against public servants – has no place in our society. This is an extraordinarily disturbing development, and my thoughts are with the staff members who were injured."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.