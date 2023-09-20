Democrat Triumphs in Republican Stronghold in Warning Sign to Trump

Democrats flipped a key swing seat in New Hampshire on Tuesday, taking them within a whisker of denying Republicans control over the state's House of Representatives.

Hal Rafter defeated GOP candidate Jim Guzofski to seize Rockingham County's 1st District by 56 percent of the vote to 44 percent, despite the constituency having narrowly voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. The seat, which includes the towns of Northwood and Nottingham, had become vacant after its sitting Republican, Brian Bartlett, resigned on medical grounds.

New Hampshire voted decisively for Joe Biden at the 2020 presidential election, and narrowly backed Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016. Any sign the state was moving away from the Democrats would have been a major blow to Biden's 2024 re-election hopes and a win for Trump, who polling shows is the firm frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential candidacy.

After Rafter is sworn in, the Republican majority in the New Hampshire House will fall to just 198-197, with the chamber also containing two independents and three vacant seats. The election for one of these, to replace Democrat David Cote in a strongly Democratic leaning district, is due to take place on November 7. Should a Democrat win this, as is expected, it will force a tie in the chamber.

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump speaks at the Pray Vote Stand Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on September 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. On Tuesday Democrats flipped a New Hampshire House seat by 56 percent of the vote to 44 percent. Anna Moneymaker/GETTY

Responding to the win Laura Telerski, chairman of the House Democrats Victory Campaign Committee, commented: "The results tonight in the towns of Northwood and Nottingham speak for themselves: Granite Staters resoundingly reject Republican extremism and are motivated to vote for change in record numbers.

"House Democrats have won eight of the last nine specials, and this red-to-blue flip is another step towards reclaiming control of the New Hampshire House. Thank you to Representative-elect Hal Rafter, the town committees, and countless volunteers who worked hard and laid the groundwork for victory. We are heading into 2024 with the momentum we need to flip the New Hampshire House blue."

During the race Guzofski hit out at the impact of "outsider" money, with the Republican candidate raising less than $500 versus over $46,000 for Rafter.

Addressing voters he commented: "Are outsiders trying to influence our district's election? Well, if you are a resident of Northwood, you may have received political postcards from New Jersey and Georgia. One of the fundamental principles of an election is that the people of that district get to choose a local resident to represent them.

"For too long, outsiders have been trying to impact and sway our district's election. It is time we all stand up—get out and vote—and elect a representative of and for the people."

Also on Tuesday a Democrat won the special election for the vacant 21st District House seat in Pennsylvania, giving their party a narrow 102-101 majority in the Pennsylvania House.

However a recent CBS News/YouGov poll found many U.S. voters have deep concerns about Biden's ability to remain in the White House for a second term, with just 28 percent claiming he is "physically healthy enough to serve as president" versus 55 percent for Trump.