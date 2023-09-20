U.S.

Democrat Triumphs in Republican Stronghold in Warning Sign to Trump

By
U.S. Donald Trump Democrats Republicans GOP

Democrats flipped a key swing seat in New Hampshire on Tuesday, taking them within a whisker of denying Republicans control over the state's House of Representatives.

Hal Rafter defeated GOP candidate Jim Guzofski to seize Rockingham County's 1st District by 56 percent of the vote to 44 percent, despite the constituency having narrowly voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. The seat, which includes the towns of Northwood and Nottingham, had become vacant after its sitting Republican, Brian Bartlett, resigned on medical grounds.

New Hampshire voted decisively for Joe Biden at the 2020 presidential election, and narrowly backed Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016. Any sign the state was moving away from the Democrats would have been a major blow to Biden's 2024 re-election hopes and a win for Trump, who polling shows is the firm frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential candidacy.

After Rafter is sworn in, the Republican majority in the New Hampshire House will fall to just 198-197, with the chamber also containing two independents and three vacant seats. The election for one of these, to replace Democrat David Cote in a strongly Democratic leaning district, is due to take place on November 7. Should a Democrat win this, as is expected, it will force a tie in the chamber.

Former president Donald Trump
Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump speaks at the Pray Vote Stand Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on September 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. On Tuesday Democrats flipped a New Hampshire House seat by 56 percent of the vote to 44 percent. Anna Moneymaker/GETTY

Responding to the win Laura Telerski, chairman of the House Democrats Victory Campaign Committee, commented: "The results tonight in the towns of Northwood and Nottingham speak for themselves: Granite Staters resoundingly reject Republican extremism and are motivated to vote for change in record numbers.

"House Democrats have won eight of the last nine specials, and this red-to-blue flip is another step towards reclaiming control of the New Hampshire House. Thank you to Representative-elect Hal Rafter, the town committees, and countless volunteers who worked hard and laid the groundwork for victory. We are heading into 2024 with the momentum we need to flip the New Hampshire House blue."

During the race Guzofski hit out at the impact of "outsider" money, with the Republican candidate raising less than $500 versus over $46,000 for Rafter.

Addressing voters he commented: "Are outsiders trying to influence our district's election? Well, if you are a resident of Northwood, you may have received political postcards from New Jersey and Georgia. One of the fundamental principles of an election is that the people of that district get to choose a local resident to represent them.

"For too long, outsiders have been trying to impact and sway our district's election. It is time we all stand up—get out and vote—and elect a representative of and for the people."

Also on Tuesday a Democrat won the special election for the vacant 21st District House seat in Pennsylvania, giving their party a narrow 102-101 majority in the Pennsylvania House.

However a recent CBS News/YouGov poll found many U.S. voters have deep concerns about Biden's ability to remain in the White House for a second term, with just 28 percent claiming he is "physically healthy enough to serve as president" versus 55 percent for Trump.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC