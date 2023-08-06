Democratic Congressman Calls for Hunter Biden to Face Justice

Representative Jake Auchincloss, a Massachusetts Democrat, on Sunday added his voice to the chorus of Democrats supporting the idea that Hunter Biden should face justice in the Department of Justice's (DOJ) probe, while also chastising Republicans for their overt focus on the case.

Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is currently in the midst of working out a plea deal with the DOJ following its lengthy investigation into his tax history. In late June, he accepted a deal that would have seen him plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges for failure to pay income taxes on time, while a felony charge for unlawfully possessing a firearm remains in play. However, the deal was thrown out a month later after a judge took issue with some of its terms. The president's son therefore pleaded not guilty, until such a time as the deal can be reworked to the judge's satisfaction.

Despite the president's son agreeing to accept charges, numerous Republicans decried the deal, saying that the charges should have been harsher, with some going further and accusing the president of intervening in the probe to get his son better terms, an allegation all parties involved have strongly denied.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, is seen. Representative Jake Auchincloss, a Massachusetts Democrat, on Sunday said that the president's son should face justice in the Department of Justice's (DOJ) probe, while also condemning Republicans for comparing his case to Donald Trump. Kris Connor/WireImage

As the case against Hunter Biden has progressed, numerous Democrats have publicly voiced support for the notion that he should face whatever justice is deemed necessary, while also taking the opportunity to decry Republicans for not similarly supporting the various investigations against former President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Auchincloss, who represents Massachusetts's 4th District, became the latest Democrat to issue such a statement when asked about the situation by host Shannon Bream.

"This isn't some business lawsuit in New York City, this is about Donald Trump trying to overturn the Constitution," the congressman said. "Of course, Hunter Biden should face justice, no one in this country is above the law, not the son of the president, not the former president, everyone should face accountability. And what we are seeing here is an apples-to-oranges comparison where everyone wants to talk about Hunter Biden because they don't want to talk about the far graver crime of Donald Trump."

"Let's focus on Hunter" -- Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream to Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss as he tries to talk about Trump's coup attempt pic.twitter.com/KHfEkgyKsx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2023

Last week, during a Sunday appearance on MSNBC, Representative Jim Himes, a Connecticut Democrat, made a similar statement, supporting the idea of Hunter Biden facing accountability and criticizing the GOP for not supporting accountability for Trump as well.

"Let me say something that you never heard a Republican member of Congress say in the four years of the Trump administration, which is that if Hunter Biden broke the law, he should be prosecuted," Himes said. "And it is clear that he broke the law with respect to taxes and possibly the ownership of a handgun. He should be held accountable for that."

He continued: "If he traded on his father's influence, he should be held accountable for that. And I'm emphasizing this because you never, ever heard a Republican say the same thing about Donald Trump or his family."

Trump was arraigned in a Washington, D.C., court on Thursday, pleading not guilty to the charges leveled against him in his second federal indictment, his third overall. Brought as a result of an investigation by the DOJ and special counsel Jack Smith, the indictment against Trump includes charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy against rights, and obstruction of an official proceeding, pertaining to his various efforts to subvert his loss to Biden in the 2020 presidential election.