Politics

Democratic Congressman Calls for Hunter Biden to Face Justice

By
Politics Hunter Biden Joe Biden Donald Trump U.S. Politics

Representative Jake Auchincloss, a Massachusetts Democrat, on Sunday added his voice to the chorus of Democrats supporting the idea that Hunter Biden should face justice in the Department of Justice's (DOJ) probe, while also chastising Republicans for their overt focus on the case.

Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is currently in the midst of working out a plea deal with the DOJ following its lengthy investigation into his tax history. In late June, he accepted a deal that would have seen him plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges for failure to pay income taxes on time, while a felony charge for unlawfully possessing a firearm remains in play. However, the deal was thrown out a month later after a judge took issue with some of its terms. The president's son therefore pleaded not guilty, until such a time as the deal can be reworked to the judge's satisfaction.

Despite the president's son agreeing to accept charges, numerous Republicans decried the deal, saying that the charges should have been harsher, with some going further and accusing the president of intervening in the probe to get his son better terms, an allegation all parties involved have strongly denied.

jake auchincloss hunter biden comments
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, is seen. Representative Jake Auchincloss, a Massachusetts Democrat, on Sunday said that the president's son should face justice in the Department of Justice's (DOJ) probe, while also condemning Republicans for comparing his case to Donald Trump. Kris Connor/WireImage

As the case against Hunter Biden has progressed, numerous Democrats have publicly voiced support for the notion that he should face whatever justice is deemed necessary, while also taking the opportunity to decry Republicans for not similarly supporting the various investigations against former President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Auchincloss, who represents Massachusetts's 4th District, became the latest Democrat to issue such a statement when asked about the situation by host Shannon Bream.

"This isn't some business lawsuit in New York City, this is about Donald Trump trying to overturn the Constitution," the congressman said. "Of course, Hunter Biden should face justice, no one in this country is above the law, not the son of the president, not the former president, everyone should face accountability. And what we are seeing here is an apples-to-oranges comparison where everyone wants to talk about Hunter Biden because they don't want to talk about the far graver crime of Donald Trump."

Newsweek reached out to Auchincloss's office via email for further comment.

Last week, during a Sunday appearance on MSNBC, Representative Jim Himes, a Connecticut Democrat, made a similar statement, supporting the idea of Hunter Biden facing accountability and criticizing the GOP for not supporting accountability for Trump as well.

"Let me say something that you never heard a Republican member of Congress say in the four years of the Trump administration, which is that if Hunter Biden broke the law, he should be prosecuted," Himes said. "And it is clear that he broke the law with respect to taxes and possibly the ownership of a handgun. He should be held accountable for that."

He continued: "If he traded on his father's influence, he should be held accountable for that. And I'm emphasizing this because you never, ever heard a Republican say the same thing about Donald Trump or his family."

Trump was arraigned in a Washington, D.C., court on Thursday, pleading not guilty to the charges leveled against him in his second federal indictment, his third overall. Brought as a result of an investigation by the DOJ and special counsel Jack Smith, the indictment against Trump includes charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy against rights, and obstruction of an official proceeding, pertaining to his various efforts to subvert his loss to Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC